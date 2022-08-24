Waverly-Shell Rock Schools report first-day enrolllment

WAVERLY — More than 2,230 students attended the first day of classes in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth provided The Courier with a “rough” breakdown of students at the district’s seven schools on Tuesday, the first day of classes. The numbers are somewhat of an estimate – including students the officials expected to be there.

Klamfoth confirmed later in the day that the actual head count seemed “to be about the same” as what was provided earlier.

The student breakdown by school was: Shell Rock Elementary, 138; Carey Elementary, 237; West Cedar Elementary, 230; Southeast Elementary, 165; Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 670; Waverly-Shell Rock High School, 784; Bremwood residential students (the Lied Center program) 12.

That’s a total of 2,236 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. The count does not include preschool students at Shell Rock Elementary, the only school in the district with such a program.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s K-12 head count last year on Oct 1, the date used to certify enrollment for state funding purposes, was 2,253. Enrollment can fluctuate in the early weeks of school because not every student arrives for the first day and some families may move into or out of a district. So that date is not a reliable comparison to the first day of classes.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment from the first day of classes in 2021 was not available, but Klamfoth did not believe the numbers had dropped from a year ago.

“I will say with some confidence that given these numbers that I am sharing today, it would appear that we have at least as many students present as we had last year,” he said. “So I don’t anticipate much, if any, of an enrollment decline.”