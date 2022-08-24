Waverly-Shell Rock Schools report first-day enrolllment

WAVERLY — More than 2,230 students attended the first day of classes in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth provided The Courier with a “rough” breakdown of students at the district’s seven schools on Tuesday, the first day of classes. The numbers are somewhat of an estimate – including students the officials expected to be there.
Klamfoth confirmed later in the day that the actual head count seemed “to be about the same” as what was provided earlier.
The student breakdown by school was: Shell Rock Elementary, 138; Carey Elementary, 237; West Cedar Elementary, 230; Southeast Elementary, 165; Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 670; Waverly-Shell Rock High School, 784; Bremwood residential students (the Lied Center program) 12.
That’s a total of 2,236 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. The count does not include preschool students at Shell Rock Elementary, the only school in the district with such a program.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s K-12 head count last year on Oct 1, the date used to certify enrollment for state funding purposes, was 2,253. Enrollment can fluctuate in the early weeks of school because not every student arrives for the first day and some families may move into or out of a district. So that date is not a reliable comparison to the first day of classes.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment from the first day of classes in 2021 was not available, but Klamfoth did not believe the numbers had dropped from a year ago.
“I will say with some confidence that given these numbers that I am sharing today, it would appear that we have at least as many students present as we had last year,” he said. “So I don’t anticipate much, if any, of an enrollment decline.”
1 of 22
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
Architect's depictions of new Waverly elementary schools
Invision Architecture of Waterloo is designing the planned new elementary schools that will be built in Waverly. These are some drawings of the proposed buildings' exteriors along with some of the indoor spaces.
1 of 22
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking towards the media center.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR NE elementary hill view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at it from a hill near the building.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR NE elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school, looking at the building's media center.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary main floor corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elemtentary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary main corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
Andrew Wind
WSR NE elementary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary main level plan
Plans for the main level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the northeast elementary school in Waverly.