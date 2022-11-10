Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' enrollment up slightly

WAVERLY — More than 2,200 students are attending Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools this fall, a slight increase from a year earlier.

The district’s seven schools and special programs have 2,209 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, according to a building-by-building breakdown provided to The Courier. Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said that includes numbers from the official Oct. 1 count for the middle and high school enrollment and a count of elementary school students made last week. The Oct. 1 elementary school count wasn’t available, but Klamfoth said there would be only minimal differences from last week’s count.

Because of the different dates, there’s no direct comparison to last year’s enrollment. Waverly-Shell Rock Schools provided a K-12 count of 2,196 to The Courier from a week in later November last year.

Around five years ago, Klamfoth noted, the district “conducted a formal enrollment study” that said “we would see an increase of about 1% (per) year. This year’s increase is right in line with those projections, so this was not surprising.”

He added, “The change for this year is similar to what we have seen most other years, and that is an increase in kids throughout the system, rather than having a kindergarten class that is larger than the class that graduated.”

Waverly-Shell Rock’s budget enrollment – the per-pupil amount state funding is based on – totaled 2,197.73. That is an increase of 29.46 pupils compared with last year.

It includes adjustments to the actual number of students in the schools, accounting for those who come into or leave the district. Among those entering the district are home-schooled or nonpublic school students taking some district or college classes. Each of those add up to less than one pupil since they’re not full-time public school students, resulting in the budget enrollment’s decimal point.

Funds for students open enrolled in are received from the districts where those students reside. There were 189 students open-enrolled into Waverly-Shell Rock, 7.8 more than last year. The district also has 1.53 home-schooled or nonpublic school pupils, for which it will receive funding as well.

Open enrollment out of the district is 107 students, growing by 17.6 since last year. That is one category of students added to the budget enrollment with funds passed on to the district where the child attends.

Counted seperately are the 101 children enrolled in the district’s free 4-year-old preschool program. Half of the regular K-12 per pupil funding is received for that service from the state. That is eight more preschoolers than in 2021-22.