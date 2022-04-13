Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' budget will double spending with construction costs

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools expects to double expenditures during 2022-23 with the construction of two new elementary buildings.

The Board of Education this week approved an $80.72 million budget. A year ago, the board approved a $39.49 million budget, but has since re-estimated expenditures at $50.85 million. That relates to greater expected costs for facility acquisition and construction.

For the fiscal year starting July 1, $40 million – nearly half of the budget – is slated for building the schools. Ground is expected to be broken this spring on the elementaries, with the estimated price tag of $44.33 million to be funded using a voter-approved bond and other district money, such as 1% sales tax revenues.

On the revenue side, property tax collections are estimated at $10.24 million. That is a $373,235, or 3.78%, increase from the current year.

Despite bringing in more money, the district’s tax rate and homeowners’ “rollback” (the percentage of property value taxed) are decreasing. The rollback is determined by the state. Officials said a big contributor to the growth in anticipated tax collections is a 7% increase in property valuations across the district.

The tax rate is dropping by about 21 cents to just under $12.34 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rollback percentage will also decrease for multi-residential but increase for agricultural properties. It will stay the same for commercial and industrial properties.

Owners of homes with assessed valuations of $100,000 that don’t increase would see the district portion of their tax bills go down $39. That would be a total of $608, which accounts for a $60 homestead credit, available to those who own a house and live in it.

Unlike property tax collections, the district’s 6% income surtax is expected to bring in 3.71% less revenue. The overall tax is estimated to decline by $35,573 to $922,209.

Other revenues in the budget include $15.9 million in supplemental state aid plus $2.48 million in other state funding. Various local revenue sources besides taxes are estimated at $5.03 million. Federal funding is set at $3.47 million.

Proposed spending includes $23.17 million for instruction, $11.18 million for total support services, $1.43 million for noninstructional programs and $44.94 million for other expenditures. Along with facilities construction, this includes debt service and area education agency support.

In other business, the board approved 2021-22 budget amendments of $165,000 in instruction to $22.81 million and $622,995 to $9.05 million in total support services for additional spending related to COVID-19. Other amendments were $150,000 in noninstructional programs to $1.5 million for equipment and $9.88 million in other expenditures to $17.04 million for property purchase and construction.

