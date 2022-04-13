Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' budget will double spending with construction costs

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools expects to double expenditures during 2022-23 with the construction of two new elementary buildings.
The Board of Education this week approved an $80.72 million budget. A year ago, the board approved a $39.49 million budget, but has since re-estimated expenditures at $50.85 million. That relates to greater expected costs for facility acquisition and construction.
For the fiscal year starting July 1, $40 million – nearly half of the budget – is slated for building the schools. Ground is expected to be broken this spring on the elementaries, with the estimated price tag of $44.33 million to be funded using a voter-approved bond and other district money, such as 1% sales tax revenues.
On the revenue side, property tax collections are estimated at $10.24 million. That is a $373,235, or 3.78%, increase from the current year.
Despite bringing in more money, the district’s tax rate and homeowners’ “rollback” (the percentage of property value taxed) are decreasing. The rollback is determined by the state. Officials said a big contributor to the growth in anticipated tax collections is a 7% increase in property valuations across the district.
The tax rate is dropping by about 21 cents to just under $12.34 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rollback percentage will also decrease for multi-residential but increase for agricultural properties. It will stay the same for commercial and industrial properties.
Owners of homes with assessed valuations of $100,000 that don’t increase would see the district portion of their tax bills go down $39. That would be a total of $608, which accounts for a $60 homestead credit, available to those who own a house and live in it.
Unlike property tax collections, the district’s 6% income surtax is expected to bring in 3.71% less revenue. The overall tax is estimated to decline by $35,573 to $922,209.
Other revenues in the budget include $15.9 million in supplemental state aid plus $2.48 million in other state funding. Various local revenue sources besides taxes are estimated at $5.03 million. Federal funding is set at $3.47 million.
Proposed spending includes $23.17 million for instruction, $11.18 million for total support services, $1.43 million for noninstructional programs and $44.94 million for other expenditures. Along with facilities construction, this includes debt service and area education agency support.
In other business, the board approved 2021-22 budget amendments of $165,000 in instruction to $22.81 million and $622,995 to $9.05 million in total support services for additional spending related to COVID-19. Other amendments were $150,000 in noninstructional programs to $1.5 million for equipment and $9.88 million in other expenditures to $17.04 million for property purchase and construction.
1 of 17
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 6
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COUIRER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 1
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.