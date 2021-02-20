Waverly-Shell Rock Schools announce sites for two new elementaries if March 2 bond issue passes

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools has reached purchase agreements on two tracts of land for new elementary buildings.

The proposed schools would be funded through a $31 million bond issue for which the district is seeking voter support in a March 2 referendum.

Site one is on the southwest side of Waverly in the area that was known as Champion's Ridge. It is located north of Iowa Highway 3 west of the intersection with 10th Avenue Southwest, near the CUNA Mutual property.

"The exact location of the school building and exact size of the property is yet to be worked out with the city," said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.

Site two is on the northeast side of the city along Horton Road across the street from the Hind's Addition and the Summit Drive Northeast intersection. The property is just south of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

"We have agreed in principle on a portion of that property that is offered for sale," said Klamfoth. There is a total of 120 acres available, but the district needs far less. For both sites, he added, "we know we needed nothing less than 15-16 acres."