Waverly-Shell Rock school board to hold special meeting Thursday setting bond vote

WAVERLY — Plans to set a $31 million bond issue referendum put on hold earlier this week are moving forward Thursday evening.

A brief virtual Board of Education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The board on Monday tabled a resolution setting the vote for March 2. Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said bond supporters at that point were still getting the necessary 620 signatures on a petition seeking to hold the referendum, as required under Iowa law. The deadline to approve the vote is Friday.

If approved by at least 60% of voters who go to the polls, the bonds would help to fund construction of two new elementaries to replace Waverly’s three existing ones and renovate Shell Rock Elementary. The money would also pay for some limited high school improvements.

District documents say the cost of the work would total an estimated $35.6 million to $40.3 million. By replacing an expiring voter-approved levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value at the same rate, it would result in little to no property tax increase.

In other business during Monday's meeting, the board approved: