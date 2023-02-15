WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is looking into its student conduct policies amidst parental concerns of on-campus bullying.

On Monday, the Board of Education discussed board policy 503.1 dealing with student behavior. Recently, issues of bullying and violent behavior by students have been brought to the attention of the board and parents.

Community members have spoken out during the public comment portion of the board meeting, including on Monday. Among those to raise concerns were Chris and Jamie Holthaus, whose son suffered a head injury from a bullying incident in December.

According Jamie, her son has experienced lingering issues since the incident that have been severe enough to interfere with his studies. Speaking at the meeting, she stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy to be enacted.

“Unfortunately, my son is still experiencing ongoing headaches, which has forced him to miss class and ... work harder to keep up on his school work versus his peers,” Holthaus said. “An innocent student who is now dealing with the ongoing effects of a violent act that occurred at school without any provocation.”

Waverly City Councilmember Heather Beaufort also raised concerns about district policies regarding accountability for student-on-student violence. Like Holthaus, she stated that a zero-tolerance policy was necessary.

“Students are feeling disregarded, they feel the lack of response by administration and the effect of this, of some of these things being swept under the rug,” Holthaus said. “Basically it says the W-SR district is essentially condoning some of these behaviors.”

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth noted the fourth paragraph of page one in the policy outlines disciplinary measures for an assault on a school employee. But the policy does not address an assault against another student.

However, Klamfoth also cautioned that matters are not “always black and white” when dealing with students or adults and making changes may not be so easy to implement.

“Words get construed in different ways, lawyers will interpret them differently, courts interpret them differently,” Klamfoth said. “And so it creates some challenges for us all when we’re writing policy and frankly when we’re interpreting and imposing, if you will, that policy. I’m not opposed to looking at this and any changes you might recommend.”

Klamfoth said he intends to run any possible amendments by an attorney to ensure there are no potential legal issues that may arise from implementation.

Adam Zyglis 2023 Bills' Damar Hamlin Hamlin Wakes Up NFL MVP Big Win for #3 Freedom Caucus Classified Documents Kevin McCarthy George Santos Trounced in Divisional Round Storybook Bills Tony Dungy Engulfed in Gunfire Wheel of Distraction Newport News Shooting Tyre Nichols Militarization of Police Flordia Schools Flordia Schools Chinese Balloon Winter of '22-'23 The Whether Balloon Greene in a Nutshell Record Mass Shootings in January His Story Formal Complaint Toxic Twitter Political Candy