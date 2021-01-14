Waverly-Shell Rock school board sets March 2 vote on $31 million bond issue

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools will hold a referendum on a $31 million bond issue to help fund construction of two new elementary buildings and renovation of another.
The Board of Education Thursday unanimously approved setting the March 2 vote during a special meeting.
A resolution had been tabled during the board’s regular meeting Monday as bond supporters continued collecting the signatures needed on a petition seeking to hold the referendum, as required under Iowa law. They were up against a Friday deadline to get board approval and submit the vote date to the Bremer County election office.
Petitions needed to be signed by “eligible electors” — basically, registered school district voters — equaling 25% of the number that voted in the last board election. That meant gathering at 620 signatures. School officials said bond supporters submitted 761 valid signatures.
“We had to throw out, I’d guess, a hundred,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
If approved by at least 60% of voters who go to the polls, the bonds would help to fund construction of the elementary schools to replace Waverly’s three existing ones and renovate Shell Rock Elementary. The money would also pay for some limited high school improvements.
District documents say the cost of the work would total an estimated $35.6 million to $40.3 million. By replacing an expiring voter-approved levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value at the same rate, it would result in little to no property tax increase.
“I’m thankful that we’ve got this far,” said board member Dennis Epley. He added a hope that voters would affirm the plan proposed by a district task force and approved by the board.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the board approved:
- A $110,859 bid for a 77-passenger propane-powered International school bus from Hoglund Bus Co. of Marshalltown.
- Submitting an application for $373,385 in 2021-22 modified supplemental funding to the state’s School Budget Review Committee. The district is seeking permission to levy taxpayers and use the money for at-risk/dropout prevention efforts that consist of the alternative school, counselors and credit recovery courses. The total budget for those is $497,847, including a 25% match of $124,462 from the district’s general fund.
