Waverly-Shell Rock school board sets March 2 vote on $31 million bond issue

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools will hold a referendum on a $31 million bond issue to help fund construction of two new elementary buildings and renovation of another.

The Board of Education Thursday unanimously approved setting the March 2 vote during a special meeting.

A resolution had been tabled during the board’s regular meeting Monday as bond supporters continued collecting the signatures needed on a petition seeking to hold the referendum, as required under Iowa law. They were up against a Friday deadline to get board approval and submit the vote date to the Bremer County election office.

Petitions needed to be signed by “eligible electors” — basically, registered school district voters — equaling 25% of the number that voted in the last board election. That meant gathering at 620 signatures. School officials said bond supporters submitted 761 valid signatures.

“We had to throw out, I’d guess, a hundred,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.