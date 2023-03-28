WAVERLY — The Board of Education has established a goal to improve student safety following a work session last week.

The session comes after substantial criticism of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools regarding bullying and a lack of disciplinary action taken by the administration. According to Dennis Epley, board president, the goal set does not mean that actions will be taken overnight. No measures were voted on, but he said the action was a step in the right direction.

“Not just to make a goal but to make that reality, and that’s what we’re hoping to be able to do,” Epley said. “And you realize that no action that will be taken tonight will become official actions voted on by the board. That will be done at a future, actual board meeting.”

Speaking during a comment period at the session, Waverly City Councilmember Heather Beaufort acknowledged the board for taking steps toward improvement. But she cautioned them that rule changes will result in little change unless the culture also follows suit.

“As a person in the community, I am supporting culture change for everyone — it does start from the top — this culture change does,” Beaufort said.

Others, however, have signified too little has been done and too much time has passed, saying that greater changes at the administrative level are necessary.

“There’s been a lot of discussion over the past weeks and months regarding student policies. … While that’s all good and likely long overdue and much-needed, what’s much more important is having people in place that possess the honesty and integrity to actually follow those poicies,” said Chris Holthaus, a Waverly-Shell Rock parent.

The desired results of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ new goal include:

Reducing bullying and harassment rates at district schools to zero.

Reducing unsportsmanlike conduct by athletes and spectators to zero.

Bringing high school graduation rates to 100%.

Increasing awareness of district parents to new rules about student conduct.

Increasing access to mental health services/counseling.

Photos: Iowa women advance to Final Four NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball iowa fan photo NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball