WAVERLY — The Board of Education has established a goal to improve student safety following a work session last week.
The session comes after substantial criticism of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools regarding bullying and a lack of disciplinary action taken by the administration. According to Dennis Epley, board president, the goal set does not mean that actions will be taken overnight. No measures were voted on, but he said the action was a step in the right direction.
“Not just to make a goal but to make that reality, and that’s what we’re hoping to be able to do,” Epley said. “And you realize that no action that will be taken tonight will become official actions voted on by the board. That will be done at a future, actual board meeting.”
Speaking during a comment period at the session, Waverly City Councilmember Heather Beaufort acknowledged the board for taking steps toward improvement. But she cautioned them that rule changes will result in little change unless the culture also follows suit.
“As a person in the community, I am supporting culture change for everyone — it does start from the top — this culture change does,” Beaufort said.
Others, however, have signified too little has been done and too much time has passed, saying that greater changes at the administrative level are necessary.
“There’s been a lot of discussion over the past weeks and months regarding student policies. … While that’s all good and likely long overdue and much-needed, what’s much more important is having people in place that possess the honesty and integrity to actually follow those poicies,” said Chris Holthaus, a Waverly-Shell Rock parent.
The desired results of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ new goal include:
Reducing bullying and harassment rates at district schools to zero. Reducing unsportsmanlike conduct by athletes and spectators to zero. Bringing high school graduation rates to 100%. Increasing awareness of district parents to new rules about student conduct. Increasing access to mental health services/counseling.
Photos: Iowa women advance to Final Four
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (right) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrate as Clark leaves the floor during the fourth quarter of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), guard Kate Martin (20) and forward Addison O'Grady celebrate while guard Molly Davis (1) looks on after the Hawkeyes won the Seattle 4 regional final with a 97-83 victory over Louisville on Sunday night.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (center) forward Monika Czinano (25) and guard Kate Martin (right) celebrate after defeating Louisville 97-83 in the Seattle 4 regional final to reach the Final Four on Sunday night. It is the Hawkeyes first Final Four trip in 30 years.
Caean Couto, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night in Seattle. Clark finished with a triple-double stat line of 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
