Waverly-Shell Rock school board requests increased spending authority in several areas

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is seeking increased spending authority and permission to fund special education administrative costs from the state’s School Budget Review Committee.

The Board of Education last week approved submitting modified allowable growth applications for increased enrollment and serving the needs of limited English proficient students beyond five years.

Waverly-Shell Rock requested a $219,425 boost in spending authority because it had an increase of 29.6 pupils in its certified enrollment this fall. The district would receive authority to spend more of its own money this year if the request is granted because per pupil state funding each year is based on the certified enrollment from the prior year.

Other allowable growth requests were $17,381 and $3,113 for serving English language learners beyond the five-year period the district receives increased funding to provide those services. The higher spending authority, which the district would fund through its property tax levy, is for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board also approved a request to use $13,614 for special education administrative costs associated with the Lied Center Consortium in 2023-24. Each district that is part of the consortium pays a portional amount of administrative costs yearly based on their students’ enrollment.

According to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, these are requests made annually by the board.

“The budget authority issues were annual ones that come up related to increased enrollment, Limited English Proficient funding, and special education administrative costs,” he wrote in an email. “None of these was out of the ordinary.”

The board also approved several change orders for the construction of two new elementary schools. Contracts increased by $1,575 with Pro Wall Construction of Plymouth for changes to acoustic panels, by $5,097 with Baker Enterprises of Waverly and by $6,709 with Mehmert Tiling of Lime Springs. A change in the hot mix aphalt design by Wicks Construction of Decorah will reduce the cost of that contract, saving $4,380.