Waverly-Shell Rock school board holds off on setting bond vote as supporters continue gathering needed signatures
Waverly-Shell Rock school board holds off on setting bond vote as supporters continue gathering needed signatures

Ed Klamfoth

Klamfoth

WAVERLY — Plans to set a $31 million bond issue referendum have been put on hold – for the moment.

The Board of Education Monday tabled a resolution setting the vote for March 2. But Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools officials still hope to take the action this week.

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said bond supporters at that point were still getting the necessary 620 signatures on a petition asking the board to hold the referendum, as required under Iowa law. The deadline to approve the vote is Friday.

If approved by at least 60% of voters who go to the polls, the bonds would help to fund construction of two new elementaries to replace Waverly’s three existing ones and renovate Shell Rock Elementary. The money would also pay for some limited high school improvements.

District documents say the cost of the work would total an estimated $35.6 million to $40.3 million. By replacing an expiring voter-approved levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value at the same rate, it would result in little to no property tax increase.

In other business, the board approved:

  • A $110,859 bid for a 77-passenger propane-powered International school bus from Hoglund Bus Co. of Marshalltown.
  • Submitting an application for $373,385 in 2021-22 modified supplemental funding to the state's School Budget Review Committee. The district is seeking permission to levy taxpayers and use the money for at-risk/dropout prevention efforts that consist of the alternative school, counselors and credit recovery courses. The total budget for those is $497,847, including a 25% match of $124,462 from the district's general fund.

