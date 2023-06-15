WAVERLY – Superintendent Ed Klamfoth will receive an $11,511 increase in benefits following the June 5 school board meeting, bringing his total salary to $273,113.

The raise is part of a 4.4% total package increase, $9,614 going directly toward Klamfoth’s salary. The other 16.5% of the raise value goes toward benefits, the most significant increases occurring in IPERS and Social Security.

The 4.4% increase is consistent with the raises approved for 13 other Waverly-Shell Rock faculty, including four principals and a variety of supervisors and coordinators for the district.

Last year, Klamfoth received a 3.5% package increase.

According to Board President Dennis Epley, the Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education had been performing quarterly evaluations of Klamfoth for the past year, the most recent occurring in February.

“Our discussion centered around the superintendent’s professional goals for the current year and their relationship to the board’s goals and the district’s goals,” Epley said.

“The results of the evaluation, while not open to public disclosure, were all positive,” he said.

The school board and superintendent are working on establishing a new set of goals for the 2023-2024 school year. The draft language for the five goals includes providing meaningful student learning, providing a safe and supportive environment for students and staff, planning for state-of-the-art facilities, recruiting, retaining and supporting quality staff and ensuring the fiscal health of the district in the present and future.

In other business, the board approved the administration of the Diercks and Grekow scholarship endowments, consisting of $50,000 each. The money was transferred to the Waverly-Shell Rock Education Fund to be administered annually as scholarships.

