Waverly-Shell Rock school board finalizes $31 million bond issue

WAVERLY — The Board of Education on Monday approved a series of resolutions related to a $31 million general obligation bond sale to help finance a pair of new elementary schools.

UMB Bank of West Des Moines will act as the paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent on the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District project. In addition, the board approved tax exemption and continuing disclosure certificates, declared its official intent to issue debt. It also amended an earlier resolution on the bond issue and tax levy to reflect J.P. Morgan Securities of New York City as the purchaser.

J.P. Morgan, the lowest of five bidders, was the financial institution chosen at a special meeting on June 1. The bonds were purchased at a price of $32.73 million with a true interest rate of just under 3.4%. Over 20 years, the district would repay the bonds plus net interest of more than $12.8 million.

“The addition of this new bonding did not raise our tax levy rate at all for the Waverly-Shell Rock district,” said board president Dennis Epley. “Because at the same time that this levy’s kicking in, the middle school … that levy will be paid off. So one goes away, one comes on.”

Epley elaborated that, in 2008, the levy was added to pay for construction of Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, which will be fully paid off this summer.

The new bond issue will help fund construction of the new elementary schools in Waverly. There are also plans to remodel Shell Rock Elementary School and install new air conditioning at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

The board approved taking bids for the bonds last month after district residents voted in favor of them and the resulting property tax in March 2021. Ground was also broken in May on one of the new schools at 2513 Horton Road. The second site will be located on 17 acres of land located at 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., with both projects looking at completion during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The general obligation bond funds are part of the $57 million Waverly-Shell Rock has for their construction and renovation projects. According to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, they are one of three revenue streams that will be used.

“We intend to sell revenue bonds in the fall, which is borrowing against sales tax revenue – approximately $22 million – we don’t know yet,” Klamfoth said. The revenue bonds would be repaid with the district’s share of a 1% statewide sales tax for schools.

“That’s a little bit up in the air, but we intend to have the board approve that in the fall,” he noted. “And the other’s cash on hand. So those would be the three sources that we would use for those projects.”

The cash the district has on hand for the projects is $3.5 million.

