Waverly-Shell Rock school board buys northeast elementary school site for nearly $580,000

The total estimated cost of each new school is $15.1 million-$17.1 million, including the land purchase prices. Facility improvements are also proposed at Shell Rock Elementary and the high school, with additional funding from the district’s 1% sales tax revenues.

Kate Payne of InVision Architecture in Waterloo, which is designing the new schools, said work will begin first on those buildings.

"The plan right now is to do the two different elementary schools in parallel," she said. Bids would be due in February and March next year with construction wrapping up in the summer of 2023 for fall openings.

Once the new elementary schools have opened, Payne said that will provide more space for students while the renovation work is going on. In the Shell Rock building, "it would shorten the renovation timeline dramatically" if students temporarily moved out of the school. She said that could mean relocating them to one of the vacated Waverly schools.

The other new school site is on the west side of Waverly. It was planned on what was formerly known as Champion’s Ridge, but has shifted to an area north of that. Klamfoth said he wasn't sure how soon a purchase will be finalized as officials continue to work through the details with land owners.