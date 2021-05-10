Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves shared human resources position with two other districts

WAVERLY — The Board of Education approved a sharing agreement for a human resources director with two other school districts Monday after being notified that the city wanted to end their three-year arrangement.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools will now share the position with the Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center school districts.

“In reaching out to some other districts, these two were definitely interested,” Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told the board. The city of Waverly employs the current shared director and is moving that to a full-time dedicated position. The other two districts don’t employ a human resources person.

“We would hold the contract,” said Klamfoth. Waverly-Shell Rock will cover 60% of the director’s salary and benefits with the other two districts each covering 20%. He noted that the district will begin advertising immediately. A salary range is not set, but officials will look at candidates’ experience.

The board also approved two-year wage agreements with several employee groups.

