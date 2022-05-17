 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves seeking bids for $31 million bond sale

WAVERLY — The Board of Education Monday approved seeking bids on $31 million in general obligation bonds for school construction during a special meeting.

Bond proceeds will help to fund the building of two new Waverly elementary schools as well as remodeling at Shell Rock Elementary School and installation of air conditioning at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Bids are due June 1, when the board expects to approve the bond sale at another special meeting.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for one of the new schools, at 2513 Horton Road, where site work has gotten underway. Contractors are expected to begin working at the other site, 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., during the next month. Work could be completed on the schools during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Construction contracts for the schools totaling $38.43 million were approved by the board in March. The total project cost for both sites is estimated at more than $48 million. The two other projects have not yet moved forward.

With the bond funds, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools has a total of $57 million available for all of the projects. That also includes $22 million in 1% sales tax revenues, $3.5 million in cash-on-hand and $500,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars.

Voters approved the $31 million bond issue in a March 2021 referendum. The bonds will be repaid with property tax dollars, but won't increase tax bills. The bonds are being issued as outstanding bonded debt incurred during construction of the middle school is paid off.

