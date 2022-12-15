Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves redistricting Prop 1

WAVERLY — Board of Education director districts are changing in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools following unanimous approval of a redistricting plan.

Two maps were presented Monday and the board chose Proposal 1. Director Districts 1 and 3 largely remain the same across both proposals; the major changes are in Waverly. Compared with the old map, District 4 loses a sizable amount of land to District 1 and some to District 5.

The changes are a result of the 2020 census. State law allows for a maximum variance of 10% in population among director districts but data from the 2020 census indicates a variance of 46%, according to board documents.

In other business, the board:

Re-elected Dennis Epley as president and Alisha Jensen as vice president. The district’s Business Manager Joan Loew was appointed treasurer and secretary.

Approved the resignation of Micky Bahlmann, principal at Carey and Shell Rock elementary schools.

Approved construction change orders for the Northeast Elementary School at 2400 Horton Road with seven subcontractors. Those changes increased contracts by $25,915 for Plumb Tech, $17,118 for Nelson Electric and $12,226 for K&W Electric. Other changes decreased contracts by $5,000 for Tri-City Ironworks and by $2,550 for Black Hawk Roof Company, Mid-American Glazing Systems, and Pro Wall Construction.

Approved contract amendments Invision Architecture and Estes Construction related to the Shell Rock Elementary School renovation, which now has an estimated total cost of $7.19 million. The fee for Invision, which designed the project, would be $483,150. The fee for Estes, the construction manager, $251,000. Each fee is based on a percentage of the project costs. The renovation is expected to be finished in June 2024.