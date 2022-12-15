Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves redistricting Prop 1

WAVERLY — Board of Education director districts are changing in Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools following unanimous approval of a redistricting plan.
Two maps were presented Monday and the board chose Proposal 1. Director Districts 1 and 3 largely remain the same across both proposals; the major changes are in Waverly. Compared with the old map, District 4 loses a sizable amount of land to District 1 and some to District 5.
The changes are a result of the 2020 census. State law allows for a maximum variance of 10% in population among director districts but data from the 2020 census indicates a variance of 46%, according to board documents.
In other business, the board:
- Re-elected Dennis Epley as president and Alisha Jensen as vice president. The district’s Business Manager Joan Loew was appointed treasurer and secretary.
- Approved the resignation of Micky Bahlmann, principal at Carey and Shell Rock elementary schools.
- Approved construction change orders for the Northeast Elementary School at 2400 Horton Road with seven subcontractors. Those changes increased contracts by $25,915 for Plumb Tech, $17,118 for Nelson Electric and $12,226 for K&W Electric. Other changes decreased contracts by $5,000 for Tri-City Ironworks and by $2,550 for Black Hawk Roof Company, Mid-American Glazing Systems, and Pro Wall Construction.
- Approved contract amendments Invision Architecture and Estes Construction related to the Shell Rock Elementary School renovation, which now has an estimated total cost of $7.19 million. The fee for Invision, which designed the project, would be $483,150. The fee for Estes, the construction manager, $251,000. Each fee is based on a percentage of the project costs. The renovation is expected to be finished in June 2024.