Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves purchase of west elementary site

WAVERLY — The location of a new west side elementary school has been set.

Board of Education members Monday unanimously approved purchasing approximately 17 acres of farmland on the edge of Waverly along Fifth Avenue Northwest for $20,000 per acre. The land is part of a 42.84 acre parcel with a farmstead at 2915 Fifth Ave. NW, according to Bremer County's online property records.

Property records show Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is buying the land from Rebecca Winkey of Waverly, who is listed as the deed holder. The 2021 assessed value for all the land and buildings is $83,630. The land itself is assessed at $66,820, about $1,560 per acre.

"It would be to the west of her farm and kind of that corner of her property," said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, along Fifth Avenue. Just to the west of the parcel, the road curves north and becomes 35th Street Northwest. The streets are part of the Business U.S. 218 route through Waverly.

"We're listing (the property) as 17 acres, more or less," he added. "If anything, it will be less." As a result, no final purchase price has been established.

The planned school is one of two elementary buildings that the district will construct in Waverly to replace three existing schools after voters approved a $31 million bond issue March 2.

On May 10, the board approved a $577,200 purchase price for property on the northeast side of town. The land, at 2513 Horton Road, cost $15,000 per acre and totaled 38.48 acres. While that school will be larger, Klamfoth noted that the district wasn't given the option to purchase a smaller amount of the land and once the needed acreage is determined the remaining land will be sold off.

Total cost to construct each new school is currently estimated at $15.1 million-$17.1 million, including the land purchase prices. However, the superintendent said because of inflation factors and and supply issues "it's taken much longer to design" the buildings, which may push the bid dates beyond late January.

"Certainly, the cost estimates are much higher than they were six months ago," he said. Officials hope to complete construction on both schools during the summer of 2023.

Facility improvements are also proposed at Shell Rock Elementary and the high school, with additional funding from Waverly-Shell Rock's 1% sales tax revenues.

Ahead of the referendum, district officials announced they had negotiated purchase agreements with property owners on two potential school sites with the exact acreage and location still to be worked out.

By the time the board approved the northeast school site, though, the possible location for the west side elementary had shifted. Initially, officials announced it would be on a portion of the city-owned farmland north of Iowa Highway 3 that was formerly slated for ball diamonds and the Bremer County fairgrounds, known as Champion's Ridge. The Winkey property is north of that area.

In other business, the board:

Approved submitting several applications to the state's School Budget Review Committee. One of those requests is for the district's share of special education administrative costs during 2022-23 of $14,529 as part of the Lied Center consortium program on Lutheran Services of Iowa’s Bremwood campus. Other requests include $354,486 in modified supplemental aid for increased enrollment of about 49 students since last fall and $4,553 for three limited English proficient students who need services beyond the five years the assistance is initially available.

Cast its vote for incumbent Deborah Rich as the Director District 2 representative on the Central Rivers Area Education Agency board.

Acknowledged four years of service on the Waverly-Shell Rock board by Kerri VanEe and Corrie Ramige, neither of whom ran for a second term in the Nov. 2 election. "Thank you for your service to the district," said Kelly Flege, board president.

