Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves contract for HVAC replacement

WAVERLY — A $2.5 million contract to replace the heating and cooling system at Waverly-Shell Rock High School was approved Monday by the Board of Education.

The board voted unanimously to award the heating, ventilating and air conditioning project to Plumb Tech of Waterloo. The company submitted a base bid of $2.22 million. Alternate bids for HVAC roof top units in the Bock Gymnasium and the media center/computer lab as well as for building automated system control integration boosted the cost to $2.5 million.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools has a budget of more than $3 million to see the task to completion.

“That’s not the whole cost – there will be some designer fees and permits, all that kind of stuff that’s going to add – it’ll bump it up there,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, adding that it was still the more economically sensible choice. Work will start in March and is expected to be finished by October 2023.

Others in the running for the contract included two more Waterloo-based companies: Don Gardner Construction and Young Plumbing and Heating. Steege Construction of Waverly and Olympic Builders of Holmen, Wisconsin also competed for the contract. Base bids and alternates from those companies ranged from $2.75 million to $3.05 million.

While Klamfoth acknowledged the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, he added that the company’s service quality is dependable, lending to its selection. Plumb Tech also has a contract for the new elementary schools under construction.

Funding for the high school project will be drawn from $31 million in general obligation bonds and $25 million in sales tax bonds, which will also pay for construction of two Waverly elementaries and renovations at Shell Rock Elementary. The general obligation bonds will be repaid with taxpayer dollars while the sales tax bonds are repaid with proceeds from the 1% sales tax for schools.

In other business, the board approved:

An application to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $728,161 for the fiscal year 2021-22 special education deficit. The deficit was due to a decline in tuition-in billings and a billing adjustment for administrative costs.

Change orders for the elementary schools’ construction. An amendment to the contract with Ideal Floors decreased it by $21,282. Amendments to other contracts increased them by $12,504 for Portzen Construction Inc., $2,989 for K&W Electric and $1,220 for Nelson Electric.

The purchase of a Blue Bird micro bus for $94,650.