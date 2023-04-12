WAVERLY — The Board of Education unanimously approved the 2023-24 budget Monday, increasing property tax collections by over 2.37%.

The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ $70.29 million budget will be $10.43 million less than what was approved for the current fiscal year. Major construction projects that started last year boosted the district’s expenditures. While those projects are ongoing, the amount of spending anticipated for the coming year is dropping about $12 million to $27.9 million.

The budget includes $10.48 million in tax collections – or $242,386 more in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1. The district’s tax rate will increase by 23 cents from $12.34 to $12.57 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Owners of homes with an assessed value of $100,000 would see a $19 increase in the district’s portion of their tax bills, assuming no change in the property value. That’s a total of $625, which accounts for a $62 homestead credit. The credit is available to those who own a house and live in it. The income surtax, which shifts collections from income to property taxpayers is estimated to bring in $996,728 for the district.

State supplemental aid issued will increase by 3% with funding per pupil coming in at $7,635.

The board also approved several change orders regarding construction of the two new elementary schools. These included:

Elevator lighting from K&W Electric, reducing costs by $1,840.

Folding stack walls from Prowall, increasing costs by $2,282.

A change to wall boards by Prowall, increasing costs by $970.

Returned door and hardware by Portzen Construction, Inc., increasing costs by $4,278.

Toilet accessories by Nelson Electric, reducing costs by $11,150.

Elevator lighting and fixture allowances by Nelson Electric, reducing costs by $846.

Drain tiles from Mehmert Tiling, Inc., increasing costs by $4,834.

Shelter mechanical equipment and ductwork detail by Plumb Tech, Inc., increasing costs by $4,402.

