WAVERLY — The Board of Education unanimously approved the 2023-24 budget Monday, increasing property tax collections by over 2.37%.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ $70.29 million budget will be $10.43 million less than what was approved for the current fiscal year. Major construction projects that started last year boosted the district’s expenditures. While those projects are ongoing, the amount of spending anticipated for the coming year is dropping about $12 million to $27.9 million.
Storm Lake Times editor and Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen discusses the importance of local journalism at Hawkeye Community College
The budget includes $10.48 million in tax collections – or $242,386 more in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1. The district’s tax rate will increase by 23 cents from $12.34 to $12.57 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Owners of homes with an assessed value of $100,000 would see a $19 increase in the district’s portion of their tax bills, assuming no change in the property value. That’s a total of $625, which accounts for a $62 homestead credit. The credit is available to those who own a house and live in it. The income surtax, which shifts collections from income to property taxpayers is estimated to bring in $996,728 for the district.
State supplemental aid issued will increase by 3% with funding per pupil coming in at $7,635.
The board also approved several change orders regarding construction of the two new elementary schools. These included:
Elevator lighting from K&W Electric, reducing costs by $1,840. Folding stack walls from Prowall, increasing costs by $2,282. A change to wall boards by Prowall, increasing costs by $970. Returned door and hardware by Portzen Construction, Inc., increasing costs by $4,278. Toilet accessories by Nelson Electric, reducing costs by $11,150. Elevator lighting and fixture allowances by Nelson Electric, reducing costs by $846. Drain tiles from Mehmert Tiling, Inc., increasing costs by $4,834. Shelter mechanical equipment and ductwork detail by Plumb Tech, Inc., increasing costs by $4,402.
Adam Zyglis 2023
Bills' Damar Hamlin
January 4, 2023: Bills' Damar Hamlin
Adam Zyglis
Hamlin Wakes Up
January 6, 2023: Hamlin Wakes Up
Adam Zyglis
NFL MVP
January 8, 2023: NFL MVP
Adam Zyglis
Big Win for #3
January 10, 2023: Big Win for #3
Adam Zyglis
Freedom Caucus
January 11, 2023: Freedom Caucus
Adam Zyglis
Classified Documents
Janaury 13, 2023: Classified Documents
Adam Zyglis
Kevin McCarthy
January 15, 2023: Kevin McCarthy
Adam Zyglis
George Santos
January 19, 2023: George Santos
Adam Zyglis
Trounced in Divisional Round
January 24, 2023
Adam Zyglis
Storybook Bills
January 25, 2023: Storybook Bills
Adam Zyglis
Tony Dungy
January 21, 2023: Tony Dungy
Adam Zyglis
Engulfed in Gunfire
January 26, 2023: Engulfed in Gunfire
Adam Zyglis
Wheel of Distraction
January 22, 2023: Wheel of Distraction
Adam Zyglis
Newport News Shooting
January 28, 2023: Newport News Shooting
Adam Zyglis
Tyre Nichols
January 31, 2023: Tyre Nichols
Adam Zyglis
Militarization of Police
February 1, 2023: Militarization of Police
Adam Zyglis
Flordia Schools
February 3, 2023: Florida Schools
Adam Zyglis
Flordia Schools
February 3, 2023: Florida Schools
Adam Zyglis
Chinese Balloon
Fabruary 4, 2023: Chinese Balloon
Adam Zyglis
Winter of '22-'23
February 7, 2023: Winter of '22-'23
Adam Zyglis
The Whether Balloon
February 8, 2023: The Whether Balloon
Adam Zyglis
Greene in a Nutshell
February 10, 2023: Greene in a Nutshell
Adam Zyglis
Record Mass Shootings in January
February 5, 2023: Record Mass Shootings in January
Adam Zyglis
His Story
February 11, 2023: His Story
Adam Zyglis
Formal Complaint
February 12, 2023: Formal Complaint
Adam Zyglis
Toxic Twitter
February 14, 2023: Toxic Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Political Candy
February 15, 2023: Political Candy
Adam Zyglis
Second Amendment
February 16, 2023: Second Amendment
Adam Zyglis
Firing Squads
February 17, 2023: Firing Squads
Adam Zyglis
Ohio Train Derailment
February 19, 2023: Ohio Train Derailment
Adam Zyglis
Fox News Race-baiting
February 22, 2023: Fox News Race-baiting
Adam Zyglis
No Apology From China
February 23, 2023: No Apology from China
Adam Zyglis
Hamster Wheel of Death
February 26, 2023: Hamster Wheel of Death
Adam Zyglis
Scott Adams
February 28, 2023: Scott Adams
Adam Zyglis
Knockoff Products
March 1, 2023: Knockoff Products
Adam Zyglis
DC Theatricks Fire
March 2, 2023: DC Theatricks Fire
Adam Zyglis
Tennessee Drag Bill
March 4, 2023: Tennessee Drag Bill
Adam Zyglis
Year of Heartache
March 5, 2023: Year of Heartache
Adam Zyglis
Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bills
March 7, 2023: Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Adam Zyglis
Firefighter Jason Arno
March 9, 2023: Firefighter Jason Arno
Adam Zyglis
Remote Control
March 8, 2023: Remote Control
Adam Zyglis
Michael Knowles
March 12, 2023: Michael Knowles
Adam Zyglis
Big Tent GOP
March 11, 2023: Big Tent GOP
Adam Zyglis
Slow and Steady
March 15, 2023: Slow and Steady
Adam Zyglis
Bills Re-sign Jordan Poyer
March 16, 2023: Bills Re-sign Jordan Poyer
Adam Zyglis
Lake Tahoe Snow
March 18, 2023: Lake Tahoe Snow
Adam Zyglis
Failed Bank
March 19, 2023: Failed Bank
Adam Zyglis
Trump Bandwagon
March 22, 2023: Trump Bandwagon
Adam Zyglis
Pro-Russia GOP
March 21, 2023: Pro-Russia GOP
Adam Zyglis
War at Home
March 25, 2023: War at Home
Adam Zyglis
Nashville School Shooting
March 28, 2023
Adam Zyglis
Protecting the AR-15
March 31, 2023: Protecting the AR-15
Adam Zyglis
Thinking and Praying
April 11, 2023: Thinking and Praying
Adam Zyglis
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.