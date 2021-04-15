Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves $39 million budget, including 3.6% increase in taxes

Seeking bids on the asphalt resurfacing of the high school parking lot and setting a 6:30 p.m. May 10 public hearing on the project. The work is expected to exceed $135,000, but no cost estimate was available.

An agreement not to exceed $30,000 with Seedorff Masonry of Strawberry Point for exterior building maintenance work at the middle and high schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.