Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves $39 million budget, including 3.6% increase in taxes

WAVERLY — The Board of Education this week approved a $39.49 million 2021-22 budget, including a 3.63% increase in overall property tax collections.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools will collect a projected $9.87 million in taxes during the fiscal year starting July 1. That is $345,349 more than in the current year.
The district reduced its tax rate 11 cents to $12.55 per $1,000 of taxable value. But the state-determined percentage of residential property value to be taxed, known as the “rollback,” will increase. That contributes to the higher tax collections.
Owners of homes valued at $100,000 will see an increase of $11 in the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools’ portion of their tax bills to $708. That assumes no change in the current assessed value of the homes.
Overall income surtax collections will grow by an estimated 8.4%, or $74,195, to $957,782. The surtax, which is based on a percentage of how much is owed to the state each year, will remain at 6%.
Total revenues – including other local sources besides taxes plus state and federal funding – are set at $34.94 million. Projected expenditures are growing by $1.56 million over the current year’s $37.93 million budget.
In other business, the board approved:
A two-year contract with the Waverly-Shell Rock Education Association that includes a 3.26% salary increase and $685 base wage boost the first year followed by a 3% rise in salaries the second year. The contract covers 191 teachers, counselors and media specialists. With the increase, salaries for 2021-22 will range from $39,670 for a bachelor’s degree and no post-college professional experience to $78,521 for a master’s degree plus 30 credits and 22 years of experience.