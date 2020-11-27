Waverly-Shell Rock, Hudson schools offering retirement incentive as enrollment drops

WAVERLY — Declines in enrollment are a factor in the early retirement incentives that two area school districts are offering to their teachers.
The Waverly-Shell Rock and Hudson boards of education approved the measures earlier this month. Participants would retire at the end of the current school year.
“We saw an overall downturn in attendance this year,” said Ed Klamfoth, superintendent of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, despite growth at the elementary level. Enrollment dropped 30 students this fall to 2,238. He noted that “means a reduction in revenue next year” under the state funding formula.
“In addition, the information that is being shared with school districts is that we may be facing a situation where state aid is less than we may need, as a result of COVID-related state budget shortfalls,” said Klamfoth. “It’s an attempt to be proactive.”
All of that could add up to staff reductions for next fall, something that Superintendent Tony Voss cited as the reason for the incentive in Hudson Community Schools.
“The bottom line is the retirement incentive is used to encourage turnover,” he said. “One of our primary reasons for offering a retirement incentive this year is because of lower-than-expected enrollment. So, one could make the argument that we are a tiny bit overstaffed at this point.”
Hudson’s enrollment is 731 this fall, a 20-student decline. Voss had projected a small increase of eight students to 759.
The turnover “gives us more flexibility,” he explained. If enrollment is similar a year from now, the district wouldn’t add positions to replace the retirees. But if the numbers rebound, more people will be hired.
Along with the financial benefit of staff reductions, he said the incentive teachers receive to retire early can be paid for out of the district’s management fund. That means fewer expenses in the general fund, where staff salaries are drawn from.
Hudson Schools’ officials look at the possibility of offering the incentive annually to teachers or support staff who have worked 20 years or longer in the district and are at least 55 years old. Five teachers are eligible this year and as many as three of them will be able to sign up.
“I’ve got to make sure that I get the right mix of people and the right numbers that make sense financially for the school,” said Voss. The benefit for the retirees “could be anywhere from $28,000 to $66,000” depending on current salary and how many apply. The money will be paid out over multiple years to cover health insurance premiums or add to a retirement fund.
The incentive was also available last year, but hadn’t been offered for the five years prior to that. Those eligible can sign up through Monday and the board will act on the incentive offer in January.
Waverly-Shell Rock is offering $14,000 annually for five years to teachers, nurses or school counselors who choose to retire early. They must also be at least 55 and have worked in the district for the past decade or longer. It’s been six years since the incentive was offered.
The funds will be paid into an account that can be used to reimburse medical expenses.
“Retirees may choose to use those funds for insurance premiums or other allowed expenses,” said Klamfoth. “It’s up to them how they wish to use the funds.”
A total of 18 people are eligible and, as of last week, he noted that several had already applied. They have until Dec. 31 to submit an application. The superintendent isn’t sure how many will take the offer, but doesn’t expect all of them to sign up.
