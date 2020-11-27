Waverly-Shell Rock, Hudson schools offering retirement incentive as enrollment drops

Hudson’s enrollment is 731 this fall, a 20-student decline. Voss had projected a small increase of eight students to 759.

The turnover “gives us more flexibility,” he explained. If enrollment is similar a year from now, the district wouldn’t add positions to replace the retirees. But if the numbers rebound, more people will be hired.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with the financial benefit of staff reductions, he said the incentive teachers receive to retire early can be paid for out of the district’s management fund. That means fewer expenses in the general fund, where staff salaries are drawn from.

Hudson Schools’ officials look at the possibility of offering the incentive annually to teachers or support staff who have worked 20 years or longer in the district and are at least 55 years old. Five teachers are eligible this year and as many as three of them will be able to sign up.

“I’ve got to make sure that I get the right mix of people and the right numbers that make sense financially for the school,” said Voss. The benefit for the retirees “could be anywhere from $28,000 to $66,000” depending on current salary and how many apply. The money will be paid out over multiple years to cover health insurance premiums or add to a retirement fund.