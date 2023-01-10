Waverly-Shell Rock gets one more year in Northeast Iowa Conference

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock High School will remain part of the Northeast Iowa Conference for another year following a mediation agreement.

On Monday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the mediation and terms of the agreement.

“We were to be done with them this year and so we’re really running out of time to try to find a home for next year. And so we were trying very hard to get a couple of years and they were unwilling to do that,” said Ed Klamfoth, superintendent of Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools. ”They were, however, willing to allow us to stay in for one more year, which is not ideal, but … we felt like we had to.”

On Sunday, a mediation meeting was held at Central Rivers Area Education Agency in Cedar Falls where the new agreement was ironed out.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools will remain a member of the NEIC through the 2023-24 school year. After that, its membership will end and the district will not take any action to extend it. The agreement also states that, apart from conference championships, new members of the NEIC will not be required to compete against the district.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s 2021-22 basic education data survey numbers showed the school with 555 students enrolled in grades nine through 11, making it the largest in their conference. Other NEIC members have voiced concerns that the district is too large for the conference and voted it out.

The new agreement will allow the school greater certainty for the year as officials continue to look for a new conference for 2024-25. In the meantime, Klamfoth said the district will look at different conferences that will be the right match for them both in size and travel.

Klamfoth is glad to have the decision made, but he said there is still a lot of work to do.

It's “a little bit (of relief), but that will go away quickly," Klamfoth said. "We look at it as we’ve basically got a year because by this time next year, it’d be nice to have a home just based on when they schedule events and line up officials and all those sorts of things.”

