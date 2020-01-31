Waverly-Shell Rock FFA alumni to host event

WAVERLY -- The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Alumni and Friends are planning a dinner and dance fundraiser to benefit the students of W-SR FFA.

The event will be March 7, at the Riviera Roose in Janesville.

Proceeds will support W-SR FFA Chapter and its members – including helping purchase of FFA jackets for new members, providing scholarships, and assisting with agricultural education and FFA activities and opportunities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lynch BBQ will serve a pork chop dinner. Wild Card will perform following the dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.,; the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $50 per couple or $30 single. W-SR FFA student tickets are $35 per couple or $20 single. Full tables seating eight can be purchased.

Tickets can be purchased from W-SR FFA student or alumni members prior to March 1. Tickets also can be purchased by contacting event chair Rachel Long at rachel.long@wsr.k12.ia.us or W-SR FFA adviser Amy Mitchell at amy.mitchell@wsr.k12.ia.us.

Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock places 2nd in Class XI Pom