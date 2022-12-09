 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team wins two trophies at state championships

wsr dance team.jpg

Front row, left to right, Ellie Booth and GraciMae Miller. Second row, left to right, Eva Bruns, Jami Rohne, Genevieve Power, Mimi Jensen, Cameo Burgess, Nora Schueler and Luisa Borchardt. Not pictured team manager Alli Seegers.

 Courtesy of Jori Wade-Booth

WAVERLY — The Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team earned two trophies at the Iowa State Dance Team Association Iowa Dance Championships.

On Dec. 2, the dance team placed third in Class III Novelty and fifth in Class VII Hip Hop. The Waverly-Shell Rock High School students received a Division I rating in Class XI Pom.

The team was also awarded the Lois Turnage “Outstanding Community Service Award” for its volunteer work in the community and a “Distinguished Academic Award” for having a team GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

Senior Ellie Booth received the Kathy Enyart ISDTA Senior Scholarship. She also competed with a solo routine and received a Division I rating.

The contest has more than 4,000 participants representing 255 high school dance teams and color guards and 26 Iowa College dance teams. The Iowa competition is the largest of its kind in the nation.

Teams are evaluated by an expert panel of judges from across the United States. Judge’s scores are based on appearance, choreography, execution, technique and general effect/showmanship. Teams are awarded Division I, II, III ratings along with trophy placements for those teams with the highest point totals.

