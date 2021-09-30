Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation announces new executive director

WAVERLY — The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation has announced Don Meyer will be its new executive director starting in October.

Meyer will work for the organization part time and be its first paid employee. He was previously a gift officer with Wartburg College, retiring in September.

“We are so pleased that Don is willing to join our cause,” Amy Hunzelman, president of the foundation, said in a news release. “His extensive experience in philanthropy and his knowledge of our community made him an easy choice for the board. We knew that a paid position was necessary to take the foundation to the next level, and Don’s energy and expertise will be invaluable.”

Founded in 2000 by Jim Hurley and local citizens, the W-SR Community Schools Foundation began with the Go-Hawk Scholarship program to support graduating seniors continuing their education.

In 2017, under the leadership of Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, the scope of the foundation added teacher grants and an endowment. Governed by an 11-member volunteer board of directors, it operates as a separate 501©3 organization from the school district.