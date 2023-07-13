Waverly-Shell Rock school board approves seeding of new elementary campuses

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools will spend $140,967 to seed the grounds of its new elementary campuses.

The Board of Education on Monday approved a contract with Wells Hollow Landscaping of Waverly for seeding the North Ridge and Prairie West elementary schools. “It’s basically seeding of the entire property – both properties – that’s a combination of both of the new sites,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.

Along with seeding, the company will place filter fabric and mulch. Wells Hollow was one of two companies that submitted bids and was recommended by project manager Estes Construction and Larson Engineering. The other proposal had a cost of $170,453.

Discussion was also held on whether or not to change Waverly-Shell Rock’s commencement date from Memorial Day weekend. The board decided not to move the date at this time but agreed to consider it again in 2025.