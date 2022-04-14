Waverly-Shell Rock board finalizes construction manager fee in elementary school project

WAVERLY — Costs for Estes Construction to manage the building of two elementary schools were finalized this week, helping to fill out the project's total estimated expense.
The Board of Education this week approved an amendment to the professionial services agreement with the Davenport-based company that boosts costs by $94,788. The contract with Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools now totals $3.41 million for the construction manager general requirements, insurance and fee.
Those changes accounted for a reduction in the management fee and expansion of the building project to include several items bid as alternates.
"It was amended for two reasons," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email response to questions. "First, the original agreement was based on an estimate of total costs. Now that we have the final bids, including the alternates, we could identify exact costs.
"And second, they reduced their fees from 3% to 2.5%," he noted. According to board documents, that reduction saved about $175,000.
The insurance and fee amounts were to be set after approval of building contracts, the documents said. Last month, the board awarded 19 contracts for 20 bid packages on construction of the two elementary schools, totaling $38.87 million.
Items bid as alternates and included in the construction contracts were skylights in the roof above the media center as well as one classroom and associated space for both the northeast and west schools. Additionally, the west school added four classrooms and associated space at the east end of the building on two floors.
Board documents estimated total project costs at $48.81 million for both schools. Construction timelines show work starting May 9 on the northeast school and June 20 for the west school.
Along with contracts awarded last month and Estes' management costs, there's a $600,000 construction contingency fund and a range of projected additional expenses totaling $5.93 million. Those include land acquisition, various fees, builders insurance, a site survey, a traffic study, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and systems commissioning. There are also allowances for a monument sign, landscaping and playground equipment.
A contract for construction testing, another expense included in that project budget, was approved by the board this week. A $56,160 contract was awarded to Chosen Valley Testing for the service. The Rochester, Minn., company was the lowest of three bidders who submitted proposals.
Officials had budgeted up to $100,000 for the service, which Klamfoth said was a required part of the construction project.
"It includes earthwork and compaction testing, concrete testing, masonry testing and inspections, structural steel inspections, and costs for engineering, administration, and reporting," he explained.
1 of 22
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
Architect's depictions of new Waverly elementary schools
Invision Architecture of Waterloo is designing the planned new elementary schools that will be built in Waverly. These are some drawings of the proposed buildings' exteriors along with some of the indoor spaces.
1 of 22
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking towards the media center.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR NE elementary hill view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at it from a hill near the building.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR NE elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school, looking at the building's media center.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY OF INVISION
WSR west elementary main floor corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elemtentary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary main corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
Andrew Wind
WSR NE elementary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary main level plan
Plans for the main level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR west elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
COURTESY INVISION
WSR NE elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the northeast elementary school in Waverly.