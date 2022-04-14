Waverly-Shell Rock board finalizes construction manager fee in elementary school project

WAVERLY — Costs for Estes Construction to manage the building of two elementary schools were finalized this week, helping to fill out the project's total estimated expense.

The Board of Education this week approved an amendment to the professionial services agreement with the Davenport-based company that boosts costs by $94,788. The contract with Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools now totals $3.41 million for the construction manager general requirements, insurance and fee.

Those changes accounted for a reduction in the management fee and expansion of the building project to include several items bid as alternates.

"It was amended for two reasons," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email response to questions. "First, the original agreement was based on an estimate of total costs. Now that we have the final bids, including the alternates, we could identify exact costs.

"And second, they reduced their fees from 3% to 2.5%," he noted. According to board documents, that reduction saved about $175,000.

The insurance and fee amounts were to be set after approval of building contracts, the documents said. Last month, the board awarded 19 contracts for 20 bid packages on construction of the two elementary schools, totaling $38.87 million.

Items bid as alternates and included in the construction contracts were skylights in the roof above the media center as well as one classroom and associated space for both the northeast and west schools. Additionally, the west school added four classrooms and associated space at the east end of the building on two floors.

Board documents estimated total project costs at $48.81 million for both schools. Construction timelines show work starting May 9 on the northeast school and June 20 for the west school.

Along with contracts awarded last month and Estes' management costs, there's a $600,000 construction contingency fund and a range of projected additional expenses totaling $5.93 million. Those include land acquisition, various fees, builders insurance, a site survey, a traffic study, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and systems commissioning. There are also allowances for a monument sign, landscaping and playground equipment.

A contract for construction testing, another expense included in that project budget, was approved by the board this week. A $56,160 contract was awarded to Chosen Valley Testing for the service. The Rochester, Minn., company was the lowest of three bidders who submitted proposals.

Officials had budgeted up to $100,000 for the service, which Klamfoth said was a required part of the construction project.

"It includes earthwork and compaction testing, concrete testing, masonry testing and inspections, structural steel inspections, and costs for engineering, administration, and reporting," he explained.

