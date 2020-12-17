Waverly-Shell Rock board chooses three-elementary option, keeping schools in both cities

Task force member Bill Wilson told the board before the vote that the hybrid option was preferred by the group. The other recommendation would have replaced all three Waverly schools with one building and renovated Shell Rock Elementary. Funds would have also been available in that plan for high school work.

Wilson noted that more than 200 people attended community meetings about the facility needs. Surveys were sent out to residents and more than 25 interviews were done with district staff. There were also discussions with architects and builders.

“There were 1,540 survey responses,” he said. “We listened to the community.”

Cassy Townsley, another task force member, noted that the elementary schools are 38% over capacity and district-wide enrollment is expected to grow 3.5% in the next five years. With portions of the elementary schools nearly 70 years old, all are reaching the end of their useful life if no renovations are done.

“There definitely was some significant need,” she said.

By building two Waverly schools and maintaining a third one in Shell Rock “what that provides is two smaller schools in a neighborhood,” said Wilson, and a lower cost than some options. A challenge, though, is that is leaves less money for high school work.