Waverly-Shell Rock board chooses three-elementary option, keeping schools in both cities

WAVERLY — A late-emerging option to upgrade Waverly-Shell Rock’s elementary schools was approved Thursday by the Board of Education.
The proposal, a hybrid of some of the four options previously presented to the community, would build two new elementaries to replace Waverly’s three existing ones and renovate Shell Rock Elementary. The plan would also include some limited funding for high school improvements.
It was one of two recommendations presented to the board by Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ facilities task force
“We’re kind of on crunch time now,” board member Dennis Epley, who made the motion to pursue that option, said before the vote.
District officials are looking at a March bond issue referendum to fund the construction and renovations, estimated at $45 million. Epley had expressed a preference to identify the two parcels of land the new Waverly schools would be built on ahead of the voter referendum.
“I recommend we pass the motion tonight and work like the dickens” to find the land, he said.
The board unanimously voted in favor of the option at the end of a 1-1/2 hour meeting in the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School auditorium. At least 50 people, masked and socially distanced, attended the meeting in person. Four district residents spoke during a public comment period.
Task force member Bill Wilson told the board before the vote that the hybrid option was preferred by the group. The other recommendation would have replaced all three Waverly schools with one building and renovated Shell Rock Elementary. Funds would have also been available in that plan for high school work.
Wilson noted that more than 200 people attended community meetings about the facility needs. Surveys were sent out to residents and more than 25 interviews were done with district staff. There were also discussions with architects and builders.
“There were 1,540 survey responses,” he said. “We listened to the community.”
Cassy Townsley, another task force member, noted that the elementary schools are 38% over capacity and district-wide enrollment is expected to grow 3.5% in the next five years. With portions of the elementary schools nearly 70 years old, all are reaching the end of their useful life if no renovations are done.
Support Local Journalism
“There definitely was some significant need,” she said.
By building two Waverly schools and maintaining a third one in Shell Rock “what that provides is two smaller schools in a neighborhood,” said Wilson, and a lower cost than some options. A challenge, though, is that is leaves less money for high school work.
“Does is still allocate some funds for high school? Absolutely,” he added. “But not to the depth of some other options.”
The two new Waverly elementary schools would each cost an estimated $15.1 million to $17.1 million and have capacities of 325-350 students. Approximately $5.4 million to $6.1 million would be spent on renovating Shell Rock Elementary for a total of $35.6 million to $40.3 million.
Another $4.7 million to $9.4 million would be allocated for the high school.
Architect Laura Peterson with Waterloo-based Invision, which is leading the building design effort, said that funding would deal with what have been identified as urgent needs at the high school, such as accessibility upgrades, and improvements to the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.
In the other recommendation, $26.5 million to $30 million would be spent on the new elementary and $5.4 million to $6.1 million on the Shell Rock school. Another $8.9 million to $13.1 million would be spent on the high school.
There were some concerns voiced among board members about the ability to find two 13-14 acres sites in different parts of Waverly.
“What if our two pieces of land are within two miles of each other?” asked board member Kelly Flege.
“I foresee that being our biggest issue at this point,” said board member Corrie Ramige.
Epley responded, “We’ll have to kick this into high-gear. I think it’s doable, I really do.”
Five memorable stories for Andrew Wind during 2020
Five memorable stories for Andrew Wind during 2020
Covering contentious Cedar Falls city politics as well as the impact of COVID-19 on local government, Cedar Valley schools and many other parts of our community have been central to my writing in 2020. I've helped chronicle the struggles people have faced in a difficult year – including a horrific Waterloo shooting that injured 12, killing two of the victims.
The City Council's decision in March to fully implement the public safety model in Cedar Falls' fire division set in motion the elimination of…
As the much of the Cedar Valley was shutting down and moving online last spring, the leaders of at least one area church believed they could g…
Val Swinton's hospitalization for COVID-19 – followed by many on his son's Facebook page – didn't always seem like it would end well. So it w…
In the midst of a hard-fought runoff election for a vacant Cedar Falls City Council seat, I learned about a series of concerning Facebook post…
Shootings are a sad reality in the Cedar Valley. But the gun battle that killed two people and injured another 10 in an unauthorized downtown …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!