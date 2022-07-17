Waverly-Shell Rock board approves changes to save school construction costs

WAVERLY — Construction contracts for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools have been slimmed down in hopes of saving money for taxpayers.

The Board of Education last week voted unanimously to approve 19 change orders which will result in net savings of $373,380. That amount will come off of contracts totaling $38.43 million for construction of two new elementary schools in Waverly. They were approved by the board in March.

According to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, most of the savings were created through ongoing value engineering between Estes Construction, the project’s manager, and its contractors. The largest of these changes was in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.

However, Klamfoth cautioned that other necessary changes may increase costs in the project.

“The value engineering is wrapping up, so it’s unlikely that we will continue to see credits this large,” he said in an email. “As with all building projects, especially those of this size, there will be multiple changes that we will see from now until the project is complete that will result in having to utilize allowances and contingencies that we have built into the budget.”

Site work got underway at the northeast school property, 2513 Horton Road, in May. Contractors were expected to begin work at the west elementary site, 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., last month.