WAVERLY — The Board of Education awarded bids to contractors Monday to renovate Shell Rock Elementary School.

All five items recommended in the bid package were approved by the board at a total cost of $5.01 million. When combined with fees for project manager Estes Construction and other related expenses, the remodeling is expected to cost around $6.8 million. Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Superintendent Ed Klamfoth recommended the companies based on prices offered.

“Our construction manager and the design teams have completed post-bid interviews with the apparent low bidders,” Klamfoth wrote in a memo to the board.

Companies selected in the package include: Cardinal Construction for general trades at $1.63 million; Pro Wall Construction for gypsum systems and acoustical ceilings at $405,420; Plumb Tech for HVAC and plumbing at $1.61 million; Blackhawk Automatic Fire Sprinklers to handle fire suppression at $101,900; and Community Electric for $1.35 million. Two to three other companies submitted bids for each category except fire suppressions, where Blackhawk was the only bidder.

In a related matter, the board approved an ammendment to the Estes contract, setting fees of $732,937 for the project. The company’s fees are based on what its subcontractors are paid.

At the meeting, Klamfoth also explained the timetable and plan moving forward for Shell Rock students, who will go to the new elementary school in northeast Waverly when construction there is completed.

“So we’re planning on all of next (school) year Shell Rock students being over here, Waverly students remaining in the schools that they’re currently in,” he said. “And then, in the fall of ’24, the Shell Rock students will go back, the Waverly students would vacate the current buildings and move into the new building.”

Change orders were also approved for the construction of the northeast and west elementary schools in Waverly. These included: Michels Construction to build the aggregate piers, saving $6,000; Mehmert Tiling for an increase of $5,658; Tri-City Ironworks for an increase of $1,332; Schumacher Elevator Company for an increase of $2,500; Portzen Construction to handle height adjusters and hoists for the basketball hoops for $11,631; and Pro Wall for the electrical panels in the storm shelters for $474.

