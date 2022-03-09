Waverly-Shell Rock board approves $39 million in construction contracts for new schools

WAVERLY — Two planned new elementary schools took another step forward this week when the Board of Education approved construction contracts totaling $38.87 million.

A total of 19 contracts were approved Monday for 20 bid packages covering the building plans for both schools. Work is expected to get underway this spring.

All but two bid packages, for earthwork and utilities and electrical, were awarded to single companies. Wicks Construction is the sole contractor that was awarded multiple bid packages. The Decorah company has contracts for site concrete, public road paving and building concrete.

Among the other contracts awarded are those for masonry, steel, precast structures, general trades, roofing and siding, plumbing and HVAC, glazing, painting, flooring, and food service.

Separately, the board approved a $34,000 contract with Precision Facility Solutions of Waukee to commission the heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems in the new buildings. Current energy codes require the commissioning. It will include review of the installation projects and process as well as performance testing of the equipment once it's in place.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools began working on the new school projects after voters approved a $31 million bond issue a year ago. The kindergarten through fourth-grade facilities will replace Margeretta Carey, Southeast and West Cedar elementaries. Currently identified by their locations in Waverly, the northeast school site is at 2513 Horton Road and the west site is adjacent to 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W.

The approved contracts account for the bulk of expected costs for the construction projects. But there are other expenses yet to come before the board.

"There will be other things to approve such as landscaping, playgrounds, furniture and equipment, and some other items that will come along," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email response to questions. He noted that allowances are built into the budget for those expenses -- $250,000 for landscaping, $600,000 for playgrounds, and $1.3 million for furniture and equipment.

Total project costs will also include property purchase prices, architectural fees, a contingency fund and other expenses.

The northeast site includes 38.48 acres and cost $577,200, or $15,000 per acre. The purchase agreement required buying all of the land, but the parcel is larger than necessary so some will be sold eventually. The west site includes 17 acres for $20,000 per acre, but final negotiations are still underway.

Information wasn't immediately available on the architectural fees or the size of the contingency fund.

When the bond issue was approved, total expenses for the new schools along with planned improvements at Shell Rock Elementary and the high school were estimated at $45 million. The new elementaries had estimated price tags of $15.1 million-$17.1 million each. Since then, supply chain issues have caused prices for materials to increase so that a combined estimate for only the new elementary buildings is $44.33 million.

Corey Cerwinske addressed the board Monday during its public comment period with concerns about the building costs.

"The playground portion and landscaping portion was not bid as part of the project," he noted. With the expected costs rising since the original construction estimate, Cerwinske questioned if the expense would keep growing.

"Are we going to go over that (revised) budget before we put a shovel in the ground?" He also inquired how Shell Rock Elementary School fits into the plans now.

Klamfoth expects the total on the two new schools to exceed $44.33 million. However, he noted that the district has sources of funding available to cover a higher estimated cost on those and the other proposed projects.

Along with $31 million in bond funds, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools can bond against $22 million in 1% sales tax revenues. The district also has $3.5 million in funds on hand and another $500,000 earmarked in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief for air quality/heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.

"That's a total of $57 (million)," he said. "We're looking to be able to add air conditioning to our high school (a significant portion of that building has never had it) and then have approximately $6.5 (million) available for work at Shell Rock Elementary."

Those two projects will move forward at a later time. Klamfoth said officials would like to have the two new elementaries ready to open by the start of the 2023-24 school year. He noted, though, that if supply chain issues continue to be a problem there is no guarantee of meeting that timeline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.