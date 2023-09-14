WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is contemplating the future of three buildings that will be replaced in the next year.

The Board of Education on Monday discussed how to proceed with disposal and sale of the Margaretta Carey and West Cedar elementary school properties, according to board president Dennis Epley. Students from the two schools and Southeast Elementary will eventually move into the new North Ridge and Prairie West elementary schools, which are now under construction. All of the schools are in Waverly.

North Ridge will open next month. When it does, Shell Rock Elementary students will attend there while their school is renovated. Next fall, when Prairie West is completed, students at the three Waverly elementary schools will move into the two new buildings and Shell Rock students will return to their school.

The district will hold onto Southeast in the event of student overflow or preschool demands, as the building is air-conditioned.

“We are at this point going to go through a process of just informing the community and forming potential buyers – not identifying anybody in particular – but just letting everybody know that when these two building are going to be for sale,” Epley said. “Just to try to gain some interest in the community of potential buyers and also to let the neighboring residences of these building know that these two buildings are going to be up for sale.”

Epley stated that at this time, the value of the two buildings has not been assessed, but the lack of air conditioning will decrease it. Any sale must be approved at a board meeting where this is a public hearing. The uses for these properties, he explained, is up for speculation.

“The building itself is probably whatever the buyer is willing to sell because it’s a classroom-type situation,” Epley said. “The ground itself is very questionable and it’s just a matter of who wants to buy it.”

Today in history: Sept. 13 1959: Elvis Presley 1971: Attica 1993: Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat 1996: Tupac Shakur 1997: Mother Teresa Funeral 2001: Airplanes 2008: Hurricane Ike 2020: Donald Trump 2021: New York City Public schools