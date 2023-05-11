WAVERLY — Six possible names for two elementary schools under construction were presented Monday to the Board of Education.
The names come in three batches of two: Northridge and Prairie West; Birchwood and Willow; or Cedar Ridge and Heartland. According to Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, the names were put forward by the school advisory committee along with three more pairs. These six names were then selected by children from the district.
Board President Dennis Epley said that list was narrowed from hundreds more names with involvement from the entire community.
“The whole community came up with approximately 300 names to begin with and then there’s a community group,” Epley said. “It’s a school, community, all kinds of input.”
One of the schools, located in the northeast part of Waverly at 2513 Horton Road, is expected to be completed by August. Work will finish on the other school, in the western part of the city at 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W., by early November.
The final selection of names likely will be done by staff of the future schools at a later date, but Epley joked that the board will bear the backlash if the names are unpopular.
“They should have some input. Obviously, we’ll end up with consent, but we’ll get blamed for whatever it is,” Epley said. “But the fact is, it’s a community school, and we want the people in this community to have some ownership in that.”
Three change orders were approved for the new schools: One to Portzen Construction Inc. for new TK4 panels costing $1,400; one to Estes Construction and Baker Enterprises Inc. for bedrock excavation costing $115,906; and one to Wicks Construction Inc. for thermomass walls purchased on a $20,000 credit.
In other business, the board approved 2023-24 substitute rates and starting wages for support staff. Starting hourly pay for nonbargaining secretaries, associates, custodial aides and bus drivers will increase 50 cents for a range of $15-$20 and hour. Custodians and nutrition workers starting rates are not increasing.
Rates will grow by 50 cents for associates, custodians and nutrition workers for a range of $13.50-$17.50 per hour. The bus driver sub rate will grow by 25 cents to $17 per hour. The custodial aide sub rate will grow by $1 an hour to $14. Daily teacher substitute rates will grow by $5 to $135.
Substitute rates for secretaries and food transport workers will not increase.
School district officials, construction managers, architects and residents gather for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' elementary building along Horton Road in May 2022.