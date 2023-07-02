WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center Auxiliary announced the winners of $12,000 in scholarships at the annual meeting held on June 7.
Winners include:
- Devin Lagow of Waverly is studying at Allen College, obtaining a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Gabby Corday of Denver is studying at Rockhurst University in Missouri, obtaining a doctorate of physical therapy.
- Hidaly Hernandez of Phoenix, Arizona, is studying at Wartburg College, obtaining degrees in neuroscience, Spanish and biology.
- Katelynn Sauerbrei of Fairbank is studying at Allen College, obtaining a degree in nursing.
- Kerrigan Kammeyer of Waterloo is studying at Hawkeye Community College, obtaining a paramedic degree.
People are also reading…
- Kristin Hicok of Plainfield is studying at Allen College, obtaining a bachelor of science in nursing to a doctorate of nursing practice bridge program.
- Miranda Vance of Clarksville is studying at Allen College, obtaining a doctorate of nursing practice.
- Riley Feeley of Dallas Center is studying at Wartburg College, obtaining a degree in biology/pre-medicine and Spanish.
- Sylvia Mata of Waterloo is studying at Allen College, obtaining a degree in nursing.
Scholarships are made possible by the Waverly Health Center Gift Garden profits and various fundraisers sponsored each year by the auxiliary.
What to cook this week: Grilled salmon Caesar salad, lahmajoun 'pizzas' and more
This week's recipe roundup is a mix of summer salads, grilled favorites and a look ahead to Independence Day desserts.
Of all the ways to make a salad feel (and taste) totally impressive, there is nothing I love more than taking it to the grill. This salad was born out of my love of grilled romaine — with its warm, wilted leaves and slightly smoky scent — and succulent grilled salmon that cooks in just six (yes, six) minutes.
I love this time of year when there’s a plentiful display of colorful berries. I decided to create a summer salad dinner, adding them to cooked turkey strips.
The economical stand-in to that expensive steak doesn't have to be burgers. Instead, buy a less premium cut of meat, cut it into chunks, let it soak for a few hours in a savory marinade and then stick the pieces on a skewer with your favorite vegetables.
Lahmajoun 'pizzas' are a family-friendly dinner to satisfy Dad.
This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.
This American classic slathered with cream cheese frosting is often served during summer holidays like the Fourth of July. I wanted to create a version of this cake that is more refreshing and appropriate for those hot days. That’s why we’re turning that sticky, sweet cream cheese frosting into light, creamy ice cream!
You can serve this warm, at room temperature or slightly chilled. This is a dessert that will satisfy a generation of dessert lovers.