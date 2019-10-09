WAVERLY — Neither Carter Froelich nor Sadie Johnson plan to ever hold office jobs.
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School seniors much prefer working with their hands, learning about welding and computer numerical control machines and how to apply that to metal fabrication projects.
“I’m not one to sit at a desk,” Froelich said.
Johnson agreed, adding the manufacturing class she and Froelich are enrolled in this semester allows them to design and build metal objects for the community free from the constraints of a typical classroom setting.
“We’re a lot more independent — we work in teams and guide our own learning,” Johnson said. “You definitely learn a lot, and learn from your mistakes.”
The pair showed off some of their work, including a Waverly-Shell Rock holiday sign and a miniature model cannon, as part of their school’s Manufacturing Night for parents and Students, held Monday in the high school’s commons area.
Over 100 parents and students from Waverly-Shell Rock, as well as Clarksville, Denver, Nashua-Plainfield, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Cedar Falls high schools came out to explore careers in manufacturing and tour manufacturers with a presence in Waverly.
“I don’t know that students necessarily know about all the different types of careers in manufacturing,” said industrial technology teacher Bryan Benham, who organized the night out, now in its second year. “It’s not just welding and skilled trades, but everything in the business world, from human resources to engineering.”
Families ate complimentary pizza as they met with representatives of Waverly companies like GMT Corporation, TDS Automation, United Equipment Accessories and Winnebago Industries. After that, the group was split in half and put onto buses to tour two of the four employers.
Winnebago, with just five years in Waverly manufacturing the 12-volt wire harnesses that outfit their company’s motor homes, was new to the tour. Instead of brochures, Winnebago’s booth had one of those 12-volt wires spread across the table.
“It’s like putting a puzzle together,” said Winnebago plant manager Brad Kuntz of the manufacturing process.
But that puzzle doesn’t require a four-year college degree — or even a two-year one.
“Pretty much everything we have is an entry-level position,” Kuntz said. “Once you get your foot in the door, we’re a good company to get promoted from within.”
Connecting interested students with careers right out of high school was important to the city of Waverly, said Connie Tolan, Waverly’s economic development specialist, who attended Manufacturing Night.
“It’s so important in building a pipeline of workers for the future,” she said.
And students no longer have to leave high school to begin that work: Benham said a pre-apprenticeship program was already in place at W-SR, with plans for a full apprenticeship program — including letting students be paid employees of a company — to begin next semester.
“There’s huge demand, huge student interest,” Benham said of manufacturing careers. “A lot of these companies are paying for schooling, instead of (students) incurring student debt. For me, that’s one of the drivers.”
