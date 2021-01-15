 Skip to main content
Waterloo's East and West high schools making switch Feb. 1 from hybrid to full-time in-person classes
Waterloo's East and West high schools making switch Feb. 1 from hybrid to full-time in-person classes

WATERLOO — Students at East and West high schools will begin in-person classes full-time in two weeks.

Waterloo Community Schools released a statement Friday announcing the change Feb. 1 from a hybrid schedule that has been in effect since classes started in the fall. Students were divided into groups and have been in the buildings every other day, attending in-person five out of every 10 school days.

"We are grateful for the support and patience from our students and family during this difficult time," said the statement. "We know learning improves when students are in school full-time, so over the past few months, we have worked collaboratively on a plan that allows students to transition away from the A/B hybrid schedule and safely resume full-time, in-person classes."

The change doesn't affect students who have chosen to learn virtually from home. That option will continue to be allowed.

"Working with health officials and gathering information from students, parents, and staff has provided guidance for these next steps forward," the statement continued. "Data shows that there is limited to no spread of COVID-19 occurring in our buildings. Bringing our students back full-time with continued safety precautions will allow students to better engage with their instructors and improve learning."

No other district schools, including Expo Alternative Learning Center, have used a hybrid schedule this year.

