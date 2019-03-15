WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Youth City Council Monday participated in a three-hour civility training conducted by the National Institute of Civil Discourse.
The youth council, an initiative of Mayor Quentin Hart, is made up of 25 students ages 15 to 18. The training was held at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Goals of the training included building interest and curiosity in civil discourse; demonstrating what civil conversations look like; practicing communication skills needed for collaboration, conflict resolution and creating change; inspiring further action; and providing the tools and confidence needed for youth to lead future trainings.
The program builds on the “Character Counts” work of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center and a partnership with NICD. It supports the Hart's commitment to bridging divides and fostering the talent of young leaders, according to a news release from the city.
“Offering the skills and tools of civility to our young leaders is the best possible way we can launch the Waterloo Youth City Council and begin to restore respect and common courtesy to our public squares,” said Hart.
The training is part of a grassroots initiative, “Revive Civility and Respect,” to give community members and leaders across the country solution-oriented actions to call for -- and restore -- civility and respect in our democracy.
In 2018, Waterloo was selected as one of five “Deep Dive” cities to participate in the “Revive Civility and Respect Cities” program. The other cities named were Culver City, Calif.; Tacoma, Wash.; Bar Harbor, Maine and Upper Arlington, Ohio.
