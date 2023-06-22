WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools named Wade Timmins as the assistant principal of West High School. Timmins will start Aug. 1, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Timmins currently supports the math curriculum development and implementation, evaluation and use of effective teaching practices.

He has also worked collaboratively with building leadership teams throughout the schools to align school improvement plans with the district strategic plan and support teachers in analyzing data during professional learning communities in order to modify and differentiate lessons and forms of assessment to meet students’ needs.

Prior to his current position, Timmins was a math teacher at East High School for six years and taught fifth grade at Highland Elementary School for three years. In 2018, he was a recipient of the Endeavor Award which recognizes teachers who made an outstanding contribution to the common good of their school or community.

Timmins earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle level education with a K-12 mathematics endorsement as well as his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa.

He will be replacing Byron Phillips, who was recently appointed as the principal at East High School.

