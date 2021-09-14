Waterloo weighs judge's ruling on school mask mandate ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
“The Court recognizes issuing a (temporary restraining order) is an extreme remedy, however, if the drastic increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year in Iowa is any indication of what is to come, such an extreme remedy is necessary to ensure that the children involved in this case are not irreparably harmed,” Pratt wrote in his order.
Meanwhile, Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education Monday that her administrative team would be assembling after the meeting to discuss Pratt’s order. She said no decision had been made yet by her or the district on how to react to the order.
“This decision is just a couple hours old,” she noted. “We need some time. We rely on legal guidance, we haven’t gotten that yet.”
Lindaman added, “I promise to our students and families that we will work into the night to determine what this means.”
She has already heard from people advocating both for and against a mask requirement.
“The topic of masks is polarizing,” said Lindaman. “I hear you, I know there’s a lot of differing opinions. ... I don’t make unilateral decisions from my desk and my desk only.”
She said administrators will listen to both “a lot” of district residents and experts on the issue before making a decision.
Several parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities sued the state.
Along with Reynolds, the lawsuit names as defendants 10 school districts, including Waterloo, Denver, Decorah and Davenport.
Plaintiffs include a Waterloo father who has a 5-year-old daughter with Downs Syndrome, seizures and respiratory problems and an 11-year-old son with sickle cell anemia and functional asplenia.
Both children, who can’t be vaccinated because of their ages, are enrolled at Highland Elementary School, according to court records. Because of their conditions both children face high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, the suit states.
Both “are not currently in school in person because sending them in person in an unmasked environment would be a very high risk given their medical conditions. It would also go against the recommendations of their doctors and the CDC,” the suit states.
The suit argues that remote learning doesn’t provide the necessary support and accommodations — the daughter has been issued a school computer but has been unable to do online learning due to the extent of her disabilities — and universal mask requirements at school would reduce their risk and allow them to safely attend classes in person.
Kayla Craig and her husband, who is part of the suit, enrolled their children in Waterloo Community Schools after moving to the city recently from Urbandale. Continuing virtual learning is the only option for their children without a mask mandate in place.
“I’m coming from the perspective of a parent of four kids in elementary school, two of which have special education and medical needs,” she said in a previous Courier story. The family has two children in kindergarten, one of whom has significant developmental delays and medical needs, as well as third- and fifth-graders. Another one of the children has a chronic illness.
The family’s pediatrician told the parents because of the kindergartner’s medical history, which includes time on a ventilator, in-person classes are not recommended for their children without everyone in class masked.
Another plaintiff is a Denver mother whose 10-year-old son has been diagnosed with congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, which causes problems with breathing and requires him to use a ventilator when sleeping and sometimes during the day.
Pratt said he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
“Because Plaintiffs have shown that Iowa Code section 280.31’s ban on mask mandates in schools substantially increases their risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 and that due to their various medical conditions they are at an increased risk of severe illness or death, Plaintiffs have demonstrated that an irreparable harm exists,” he wrote.
His order said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo cannot enforce the new law banning local school districts from using their discretion to mandate masks for students, staff, teachers and visitors.
He issued a temporary restraining order to be in effect immediately. It remains in effect until the court issues an order for a preliminary injunction.
Reynolds released a statement Monday afternoon.
“Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child,” Reynolds said. “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.”
Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek called Pratt’s ruling a “welcome relief.”
“The ISEA maintains the people in the best position to decide what is right for a school district are the people in that school district. The order returns this decision making to the local level by temporarily lifting the mandate which prohibited action. We support local school districts’ ability to make decisions about the health and safety of their school community based on local metrics, needs, and requirements, especially when those decisions protect our most vulnerable students,” he said in a statement.
Courier staff writers Andrew Wind and Jeff Reinitz contributed to this story.