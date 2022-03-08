Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock school boards extend state teacher bonus to more staff

WATERLOO — A $1,000 educator retention bonus the state is funding with federal COVID-19 relief dollars focuses on those teaching full-time in the classroom.

But that doesn't include everyone working for a school district. It doesn't even necessarily encompass everyone who is part of a school district's bargaining group covering teachers.

Waterloo Community Schools' contract with the Waterloo Education Association also covers counselors, librarians, family support workers and a few other positions besides classroom teachers.

"We looked at the teachers who would qualify, we believe it would be 730 teachers," Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the Board of Education Monday during a special meeting. However, another 164 district employees are in those other positions. "What we're proposing to you tonight is to cover the difference."

The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is also addressing this issue. On Monday, its Board of Education considered a proposal to pay bonuses to nearly all district staff who aren't eligible for the state funds during its regular monthly meeting.

"I believe 169 teachers are eligible for the governor's bonus," Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an emailed response to questions.

A preliminary list shows another 246 employees would receive the district-paid bonus. However, if those staff members don't work full-time or were hired part-way through the year, they will receive a pro-rated portion of $1,000. Those who are not receiving the bonus include athletic coaches, substitutes and the superintendent.

Both school boards unanimously approved the payments.

For Waterloo Schools, it will be a maximum cost of $164,000. Depending on their income tax situation, employees may choose not to receive the state or district payments.

A survey where employees can make their preference known has been sent out and is due at noon Wednesday. As of Tuesday morning, Botchway said 95% of those who had completed the survey wanted to receive the payment.

The total cost for Waverly-Shell Rock Schools will be $209,480, with $14,886 withheld in social security taxes. The net bonus for the all the employees will be $194,594.

"We're not really giving them an option," said Klamfoth, of whether or not to receive the bonus. "We are telling them, however, that they must remain employed with the district through the end of the year in order to qualify."

In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for some Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year. It applies to full-time, in-person classroom teachers and is being given for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts will pay the bonus and then get reimbursed with funds from the state's share of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars.

Bonuses for remaining employees who are part of the WEA contract will be paid for out of the same federal ESSER funding stream received by the district. Officials hope to make all of the employee payments on the March 11 payroll, which is why the special meeting was called.

"We are not using ESSER funds for this, nor have we used any (federal relief dollars) for an incentive," said Klamfoth. "There is a requirement that the state bonus be paid this month, so we are trying to do all of them" at the same time.

For Waverly-Shell Rock, there is "absolutely" a value in providing a bonus to staff who have worked for the district during the pandemic, he said, "and for working, and continuing to do so, in this field in general. We're fortunate to be in a position where we're able to do this for our staff."

"Not all districts are doing this," said Botchway, including some who are part of the Urban Education Network. UEN membership is for the largest school districts in the state.

Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools' chief financial officer, said what matters is the needs of district staff. "We're not responsible for everybody else," he noted, and how others deal with the retention bonus gap.

"In talking with our union, I think it would be a great mistake to not do this," said Botchway. "We have the money. Many schools didn't get the same amount of ESSER funding we did."

The district has received a total of $52.31 million in the federal funds, some of which are already spent or designated.

Board member Lyle Schmitt noted that getting through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "collective effort." He suggested that it took all school staff members and doesn't matter if some had less student contact than classroom teachers.

"I think this is exactly the right thing to do," he said.

The district is taking a narrower approach to this bonus than Waverly-Shell Rock, but these are not the only bonus funds Waterloo Schools has approved for staff using ESSER money.

In January, the district also approved two $550 bonuses for regular full- and part-time staff. The first amount was given out immediately to all 1,700 employees. Staff members will receive another $550 as a retention bonus if they sign a contract this spring to work for the district next school year.

Waterloo Schools also offered a $500 referral bonus to paraeducators who refer someone to a job in the district that they start this school year.

