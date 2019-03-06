WATERLOO — As a fun way to cope with the ongoing snow days this year, a recent day off in February due to the inclement weather led to a friendly staff competition.
Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent, emailed about 1,600 staff members to request they share a photograph depicting how they are handling the winter weather as part of her Snow Day Picture Challenge.
She selected Lou Henry Elementary teacher Daniel Sale as the winner out of numerous entries.
The photo features him outside relaxing in a lounge chair reading a book titled What Great Teachers do Differently. His prize? Lindaman will cover his class for two hours during an upcoming school day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.