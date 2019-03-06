Try 3 months for $3
Snow day photo

Daniel Sale's snow day photo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO SCHOOLS

WATERLOO — As a fun way to cope with the ongoing snow days this year, a recent day off in February due to the inclement weather led to a friendly staff competition.

Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent, emailed about 1,600 staff members to request they share a photograph depicting how they are handling the winter weather as part of her Snow Day Picture Challenge.

She selected Lou Henry Elementary teacher Daniel Sale as the winner out of numerous entries.

The photo features him outside relaxing in a lounge chair reading a book titled What Great Teachers do Differently. His prize? Lindaman will cover his class for two hours during an upcoming school day.

