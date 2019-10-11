WATERLOO — A West High School science teacher put on leave for a social media comment about a teenage climate activist has resigned.
Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting.
He was put on leave the week prior after writing “Dont have my sniper rifle” in response to a Facebook post about an appearance in Iowa City by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. District officials began an investigation once they were made aware of the post.
"That investigation has concluded and the employee has resigned effective immediately," Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas confirmed Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Baish's resignation is among personnel items to be approved Monday by the board. Thomas said information about his resignation was shared with West staff and families earlier Friday through a statement from Waterloo Schools.
The statement says: "The Waterloo Schools employee put on administrative leave due to a social media post has resigned effective immediately. West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure."
Thomas declined to say if Baish was asked to resign due to what was discovered through the investigation. "I can't comment beyond the statement on the personnel decision," she said.
Baish was also involved with Waterloo Education Association and had served as its chief negotiator in contract talks since at least 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.