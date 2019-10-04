WATERLOO — A West High School science teacher who posted a threatening comment on social media about a teenage climate activist has been placed on administrative leave.
The teacher wasn't named by the school district, but a Facebook post purportedly written by teacher Matt Baish was widely shared Thursday.
In a screenshot of the post, Baish commented "Dont have my sniper rifle" in response to the post about Friday's appearance in Iowa City by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
"We were made aware of the concerning content yesterday morning and the investigation commenced at that point," Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said Friday. "Administrative leave was enacted once things were confirmed, so to speak. The staff member has not been back in the classroom since we were made aware of the content."
Thunberg is appearing during a noon Friday student-led climate strike demonstration in Iowa City.
According to West High's website, Baish is a science teacher at the school. He has also been the Waterloo Education Association's chief negotiator in contract talks since at least 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
After district officials learned about the Facebook post, a message was sent to West High staff and families about the situation. It said:
"We wanted to make you aware of a social media situation involving one of our employees. The nature of the content shared rose to the level of putting this employee on administrative leave pending an investigation. We appreciate your patience as we sort through the details and thank you for respecting the process."
Thomas didn't have a timeline for the investigation.
"Once we have a definitive conclusion, based on what we are legally allowed to share, we will be happy to pass that on publicly," she said. She declined to comment at this time "on the punitive nature" of any outcome from the investigation.
Waterloo Schools' social media policies warn staff to "think twice before posting" and advise not to post or approve comments that include "threats of physical or bodily harm." Policies also lay out possible consequences of not following the district's rules.
According employee policy number 418.0 on the district's website: "Failure to exercise good judgment in on-line conduct can lead to discipline up to and including suspension and dismissal from employment. When inappropriate use of electronic contacts is suspected, administrators will immediately investigate. Misconduct that rises to the level of criminal activity will be reported to law enforcement. Misconduct that violates professional ethics will be reported to the Board of Educational Examiners."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's frightening to know that a SCIENCE teacher in one of our area high schools had this sort of reaction to the visit by Greta Thunberg, who is calling attention to climate change (which has been scientifically proven). This is inexcusable and Mr. Baish is a community embarrassment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.