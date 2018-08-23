DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed her first Governor’s Teachers Cabinet of seven teacher to give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy decisions.
Waterloo teacher, Laura Gilbert-Harwood, language arts teacher and theater director at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, Waterloo, received the McElroy Trust 2017 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.
The teachers will meet quarterly with Reynolds, Acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise.
Gov. Reynolds is seeking nominations for up to eight more teachers. Submit nominations by Oct. 15 at govteacherscabinet@iowa.gov. Cabinet members will serve for one year.
The first seven members of the Governor’s Teachers Cabinet are:
- Sheila Graham, welding instructor, Career Academy of Pella, 2017 American Welding Society Howard Adkins Instructor of the Year.
- Joni Readout, Central Decatur Junior-Senior High School instructional coach, Iowa 2017-18 Milken Educator Award Winner.
- Vanesa Sanchez, elementary dual language teacher, Denison Elementary School.
- Greg Smith, Davenport West High industrial technology and Project Lead the Way teacher, 2017 Kemin I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award.
- Shelly Vroegh, elementary instructional coach, Norwalk Community School District, Iowa 2017 Teacher of the Year.
- Jordan Young, Cedar Rapids Washington High School history teacher, football and track coach.
