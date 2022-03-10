Waterloo superintendent's contract revised over issues with annuity, retirement income

WATERLOO — The Board of Education approved a revision to Superintendent Jane Lindaman’s contract this week after learning that money contributed to a tax-sheltered annuity can’t be included in the calculation determining retirement income.

Board members discussed the matter during a 1 1/2-hour closed session as part of a special meeeting Monday.

Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Community Schools’ chief officer of human resources and equity, said the change in calculation was made for the 2020-21 contract. Lindaman had $15,000 in the tax-sheltered annuity at that time. It is growing to a total of $19,209 for the current contract.

He said the change was made following consultation with a staff member at the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System. IPERS was contacted after officials discovered that other superintendents and area education agency administrators had the provision in their contracts.

Agency officials later told the district that it was not allowed to do this and those annuities needed to be recharacterized. It was brought to the board after Waterloo Schools went through an appeals process with IPERS on the matter.

“That was a conversation because it is kind of a convoluted process I had to walk the board through,” said Botchway. He spend time in the closed session explaining the situation so the board could “have a better understanding of why it occurred.”

Lindaman is retiring from her role as superintendent of Waterloo Schools on June 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.