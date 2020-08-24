Waterloo superintendent gets 2.5% raise as school board suspends performance plan

WATERLOO — Superintendent Jane Lindaman will have an additional $5,684 in her paycheck over the next year, following the Board of Education’s extension of her contract Monday.
The board approved a three-year contract and the 2.52% increase on her annual salary in a 6-0 vote with one abstention. Board member Stacie Mills, who was elected in November, abstained because of the limited time she has served in her position.
Unlike past years, the raise is not based on the pay for performance initiatives that usually guide Lindaman’s salary increases.
Shanlee McNally, board president, noted that they had to suspend using the approach this year because of incomplete measurements related to COVID-19. Last year’s in-person classes ended during March after spring break as Waterloo Community Schools moved to voluntary participation in academic lessons.
“Due to the pandemic,” she said, “many metrics could not be judged.”
Board member Sue Flynn added, “We didn’t even have data for probably 60% of the metrics.”
Lindaman’s salary is rising to $230,484 retroactive to July 1. With the addition of a $15,000 tax-sheltered annuity and a $7,000 car allowance, her total compensation will be $252,484. That’s a 2.3% increase when her salary and those benefits are included.
In June, the board evaluated Lindaman using the Iowa Standards for School Leaders, which involve seven measurements.
“I think she exceeded all but one,” said McNally.
“She had a great review, and that’s why she got a raise.”
But the board usually also uses the pay for performance initiative to determine how much of a potential $20,000 raise Lindaman should receive. It was created to help Waterloo Schools’ pay for its top administrator become more competitive with other large Iowa districts.
“It’s a large amount of money,” board member Lyle Schmitt said of Lindaman’s salary. “But, historically, it’s been below (other districts) because she came in as an inexperienced superintendent.” He noted, as she starts her seventh year, that is no longer the case.
Among the performance measures that couldn’t be used are test results such as the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, which wasn’t given this spring, and the ACT college entrance exam, which fewer graduating seniors may have completed. At the other end of the spectrum for those metrics, even the percentage of students participating in extracurricular activities may have been skewed by the school closure.
“We hope in the future we’ll be able to get back to our metrics,” said McNally.
Though she abstained, Mills emphasized that she believed the compensation increase was “a fair package.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!