WATERLOO — Superintendent Jane Lindaman’s contract renewal will come before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
A memo from board president Shanlee McNally recommends renewing Lindaman’s contract for the next three years “with commensurate salary and pay for performance compensation.” During the meeting, the board will set her salary for the next year, based on a series of performance metrics.
Currently, Lindaman’s total compensation is $224,200, with an annual salary of $202,000. She has been Waterloo Community Schools’ superintendent since 2014 and was an associate superintendent with the district before that.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- An increase in the substitute teacher pay to $130 per day for short-term assignments and $150 per day for long-term assignments.
- Submission of a $12,250 grant application to the Guernsey Foundation for Lou Henry Elementary School. Grant funds would allow students in kindergarten through fifth-grade to spend $25 at the book fair next spring.
