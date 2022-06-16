Waterloo substitutes to see pay increases

WATERLOO — Substitutes working in the Waterloo Community Schools will be receiving more pay this coming school year.

The Board of Education this week approved increases that are tied to a set percentage of wages paid to teachers and support staff. The district is using the salary generator base for substitute teachers and starting wages for support staff substitutes.

For 2022-23, short-term substitute teachers will receive $145 per day. This 66% of the generator base, or “step one” of the current teacher salary schedule. Long-term substitutes, who teach more than 10 days in the same position, will receive $170 per day. On top of the 66% amount, they have a flat $25 added onto their pay.

Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ chief officer of human resources and equity, said this will be the last time the district has to introduce a substitute pay increase, because every time staff receive a pay raise the 66% will generate a new number for subs. Before the increase was approved, substitutes received $130 per day.

Substitute paraeducators, custodians and food service workers will receive pay raises this coming school year based on 80% of the starting wage for support staff.

The pay for paraeducator substitutes will increase from $12 to $12.98 per hour – or 80% of the $16.23 their district-employed counterparts make.

Food service substitutes will now make $14.42 instead of $12 per hour and custodian substitutes will make $17 instead of $14 per hour. Hourly starting pay for food service staff and custodians is $18.02 and $21.25, respectively.

For comparison, Cedar Falls Schools paraeducators will make $12.17 to $13.47 per hour their first year, starting July 1. Skilled trades, grounds and custodial staff will make $16.28 to $21.83. Food delivery employees make $13.88 and general services and dish room employees make $13.58, according to the 2022-2025 bargaining agreement their bargaining group has with Cedar Falls Community Schools.

Botchway said food service substitutes make more than paraeducators due to being “in line” with other food service organization pay rates, adding that food service salaries have always been higher. In March, the board increased wages for support staff by $2 an hour. Educational support staff received another $1.

Botchway also said these increases will help attract more employees.

“Many of our subpara positions and custodial positions are ways people can just get their feet wet and interact with Waterloo Schools,” Botchway said. “The pay raise makes it so they can make that choice.”

Another topic brought to the board was open positions at the schools. Botchway said he’s “feeling pretty good” about where the schools are staffing wise.

He said the district will finish hiring major positions before he leaves for another job on July 1. But officials are having trouble filling special education, secondary math and science teacher positions.

“What I will say about Waterloo that is different is that you’ve seen Des Moines and some other places that have had terrible, terrible resignations,” Botchway said. “There is something special about Waterloo that the same concerns we’re seeing across the state and across the nation are not happening here.”

Starting salaries for first year teachers in Waterloo will be $47,250, officials said at the meeting.

