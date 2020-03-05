Waterloo students named state culinary champs

WATERLOO – Practice and hard work were a winning recipe for a team of Waterloo Career Center students who were crowned the state’s culinary champions Tuesday at the 2020 Iowa ProStart Invitational hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation in Des Moines.

Led by ProStart culinary team coach and Waterloo Career Center instructor Tracey Hulme, in her 11th year of teaching with Waterloo Schools, the group beat seven other teams for the win.

“My philosophy is we don’t have any magic pill. We just outwork everybody,” she said.

The team of five students, Hayleigh Zikuda, Grace Vandersee, Brady Bengston, Quincy James and Jaida Dix, will represent Iowa at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C., May 8-10, where 400 students from across the country will compete for millions of dollars in scholarships and a national championship title.

With one hour to create a meal suitable to be served at a five-star restaurant, the team strategized on how to prepare its items with no refrigeration, freezer or ovens. Each team used two camp stoves within a 10-square-foot working space.

“It’s very limited what they can come up with in that hour,” Hulme said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}