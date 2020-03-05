You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo students named state culinary champs
0 comments
featured

Waterloo students named state culinary champs

{{featured_button_text}}
Culinary-students

Waterloo Career Center culinary students won the state’s culinary champion Tuesday at the 2020 Iowa ProStart Invitational hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation in Des Moines.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Practice and hard work were a winning recipe for a team of Waterloo Career Center students who were crowned the state’s culinary champions Tuesday at the 2020 Iowa ProStart Invitational hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation in Des Moines.

Led by ProStart culinary team coach and Waterloo Career Center instructor Tracey Hulme, in her 11th year of teaching with Waterloo Schools, the group beat seven other teams for the win.

Smoked fish trio

Smoked whitefish with creme fraiche, lemon, roasted sweet corn and popcorn shoots. Smoked salmon with capers, parsley, shallot and salmon roe. Smoked trout with leek, shallot, butter and tobiko. 

“My philosophy is we don’t have any magic pill. We just outwork everybody,” she said.

The team of five students, Hayleigh Zikuda, Grace Vandersee, Brady Bengston, Quincy James and Jaida Dix, will represent Iowa at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C., May 8-10, where 400 students from across the country will compete for millions of dollars in scholarships and a national championship title.

With one hour to create a meal suitable to be served at a five-star restaurant, the team strategized on how to prepare its items with no refrigeration, freezer or ovens. Each team used two camp stoves within a 10-square-foot working space.

“It’s very limited what they can come up with in that hour,” Hulme said.

Venison

Pan-seared venison tenderloins with parsnip-pomme puree, baby rainbow carrots, spring peas, pea tendrils and a brandy-cream reduction. 

The Waterloo team created a smoked fish trio appetizer, with whitefish, salmon and trout, featuring a crème fraiche, capers, shallots and tobiko. A tenderloin of venison was served as the main course, with parsnip-pomme puree and a brandy-cream reduction. For dessert, the team whipped up a vanilla bean cake accented with almond brittle, amaretto zabaglione and Chambord-huckleberry coulis.

Scoring the teams on categories ranging from sanitation to knife work to taste were about 30 industry judges.

The team began practicing for the competition in October, putting in four to five hours about three nights a week and six to eight hours on Saturdays.

“It’s a very long and intense season,” Hulme said.

Vanilla bean cake

Vanilla bean cake with almond brittle, black raspberries, strawberries, Amaretto zabaglione, Chambord-huckleberry coulis and mint basil syrup. 

Aaron Broshar from Blue Barn BBQ is the team’s mentor chef.

“With his creativity, it’s pretty magical what he helps us do,” Hulme said.

Previously four-time state champions, Waterloo came in second place in 2019 to Hampton-Dumont High School, which they said was a driving factor behind their focus for success this year.

Photos: Irving School a two-time champ for healthiest state award

PHOTOS: Irving School a two-time champ for healthiest state award

It’s the incorporation of mental and physical fitness into nearly all aspects of the daily school routine at Irving Elementary that has rocketed them to statewide recognition as the two-time winner of the Healthiest State K-12 School Award presented by HealthPartners UnityPoint Health.

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News