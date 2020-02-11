Waterloo students advance in geography competition

WATERLOO — Fourth-grade Expanded Learning Program students from Lowell Elementary and Orange Elementary participated in the school competition of the National Geographic GeoBee recently.

At Lowell, Damir Matijevic won first place, with Adela Skrgic winning second place and Joseph Carbajal finishing third place. The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.

At Orange, Braden Bass won first place, with Caden Tobar winning second place and Alex Harbaugh finishing third place.

School champions will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee.

